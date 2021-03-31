Beware! 4 Ways the CRA Can Tax Your TFSA Income

Last year’s pandemic rally earned investors thousands of dollars in investment income. Many people invested their stimulus checks in tech stock like Lightspeed POS (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD), which more than doubled their money. Now, it is time to pay tax on both the stimulus money and the investment earnings. But if you invested in Lightspeed through your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), you need not worry about taxes.

The TFSA tax advantage

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) created the TFSA in 2009 to encourage residents in Canada above 18 years of age to save some amount. Every year, it sets a contribution limit that you can carry forward to next year. If you were above 18 in 2009, your cumulative contribution room is $75,500 after adding the 2021 contribution limit of $6,000. The CRA will charge you tax on your TFSA contribution but not on the income or loss from it.

For instance, if you’d invested $4,000 in Lightspeed through the TFSA in April 2020, it increased to $14,000 by year-end. You’ll pay tax on the $4,000 contribution and the $10,000 investment income is exempt. You can use this investment income to pay your 2020 tax bill.

The CRA can tax your TFSA income

But the CRA can levy tax on your TFSA income under the following circumstances:

If you contributed more than your contribution room, the CRA will levy 1% tax per month on the surplus contribution till it stays in the TFSA. It will also add income earned from the surplus contribution to your taxable income.

If you contributed to the TFSA while you were a non-resident, the CRA will levy a 1% tax per month on the entire contribution. It considers you a non-resident if you were outside Canada for the majority of the tax year.

For instance, Maya had TFSA contribution room of $7,000 in 2021, but she went abroad and stayed there for eight months. She contributed $6,000 in her TFSA in February and withdrew the entire amount in April. She earned $60 from the contribution. The CRA will levy a non-resident tax of $120 (1%*$6,000 for two months) and federal and provincial tax on the $60 investment income.

The CRA does not tax you for the month you withdraw your surplus contribution. If you overcontribute, you can avoid the TFSA tax by withdrawing the surplus amount in the same month.

The CRA can tax you for trading on the TFSA

The TFSA encourages you to invest for the purpose of savings. But if you use it for day-trading or high-frequency trading, you may come under the CRA’s scrutiny. The CRA will check if you are a professional broker or a finance expert who earns your living from trading. In such a scenario, it will consider your TFSA income as business income and apply tax on the former.

You can invest in cash, mutual funds, securities listed on a designated stock exchange, guaranteed investment certificates, and bonds through your TFSA. But if you invest in non-permitted securities, like shares of a private firm not listed on the exchange, the CRA will tax this income.

How to invest in stocks in a tax-efficient way

The right way to invest in equity is to buy quality stocks for the long term. If you bought Lightspeed stock at $40 in the September 2020 dip and sold it in October for $47, you earned $7. Today, it is trading around $80. You gave up $40 for a $7 short-term gain. Plus, you may come under CRA scrutiny for frequent trading.

The right way to benefit from the TFSA is to stay within your contribution limit, diversify your portfolio, and give your money time to grow.

Since the pandemic, many small- and mid-sized retailers and restaurants have become receptive to the Lightspeed platform. Lightspeed has accelerated its innovations to make its platform sticky. It is increasing its average revenue per share by offering more products on a single platform. It is also growing through acquisitions. Lightspeed is a growth stock that has the potential to double your money in two to three years.