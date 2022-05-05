Home » Investing » Shopify Stock Drops 17% After US$2.1 Billion Acquisition

Shopify Stock Drops 17% After US$2.1 Billion Acquisition

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock plunged further on Thursday after announcing poor earnings coupled with a major acquisition.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) dropped 17% on Thursday, as the company announced it would acquire Deliverr for US$2.1 billion and slower earnings.

What happened?

Shopify stock announced earnings on Thursday that clearly showed the company’s growth was starting to slow. This was certainly not what investors wanted to hear, considering shares dropped another 17%. Shares of Shopify have come down 71% year to date as of writing.

The recent drop came from a combination of slower earnings and the acquisition of Deliverr for US$2.1 billion. This came as the company reported the slowest quarterly growth the e-commerce company had in the last seven years. Further, it missed its profit estimates, sending shares downwards.

So what?

This is a huge deal considering that Shopify stock hasn’t just met estimates in the past, but far outpaced them. Yet even Shopify wasn’t immune to the slowing e-commerce growth around the globe after the huge pandemic-fueled boom.

Revenue rose 22% year over year to US$1.2 billion, missing analyst estimates of US$1.24 billion. Even gross merchandise volume missed estimates of US$45.43 billion, coming in at US$43.2 billion. Furthermore, profit came in at just US$0.20 per share, far below the expected US$0.63.

It goes to show that inflation, labour costs, and customers reducing spending is all hurting the e-commerce company right now. And yet, Shopify stock still went ahead with their cash-and-stock deal worth US$2.1 billion to buy logistics firm Deliverr. This was meant to help expand its goal of having its own fulfillment centres. Deliverr delivers more than a million orders per month across the United States.

Now what?

It’s important to take all this news with a grain of salt. Shopify stock seems to be expanding, despite slower growth, but it could also be taking up opportunities that would be far more expensive after an economic downturn — especially in the tech sector.

So, if you believe in the long-term growth of Shopify stock, it could be a good time to pick up shares. However, if you need that cash anytime soon, Shopify is still an incredibly volatile stock right now. And it’s unlikely to suddenly get back to triple-digit growth overnight.

Still, after this recent drop, Shopify stock is now almost in value territory. Shares trade at just 17.4 times earnings and 4.85 times book value. And this situation does seem to be temporary, as we may be headed into a recession that eventually we will be out of.

When that happens, Shopify stock could climb back to all-time highs, even after a stock split later this year. And that makes your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) the perfect place to perhaps buy a stake and see what happens.

Bottom line

Shopify stock remains volatile but also valuable. Analysts remain confident in the company’s long-term trajectory, though, short term, there will be some major pains during this economic crisis. Long-term investors could certainly benefit by picking up the stock today. But those who need their cash sooner should perhaps stay away from the e-commerce company — at least for now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify.

More on Tech Stocks

consider the options
Tech Stocks

1 Reeling Tech Stock Just Released its Earnings: Should You Buy Today?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Top tech stocks like Open Text Corporation (TSX:OTEX)(NASDAQ:OTEX) have been hit hard by market turbulence in recent months.

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

Forget Shopify: Buy This 1 TSX Tech Stock Instead

| Jitendra Parashar

While Shopify stock might continue to struggle in the near term after posting much weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings, I find this…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Crashed 18% Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Shopify stock crashed by over 18% today after its Q1 earnings disappointed investors. But is SHOP stock still worth investing…

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

How Did Constellation Software Perform in Q1 of 2022?

| Aditya Raghunath

Constellation Software has crushed the broader markets since the company went public in 2006. But is the stock a top…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy With $6,000

| Sneha Nahata

Buying the dip in these Canadian stocks could be highly profitable in the long term.

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

4 Cheap Tech Stocks to Add to Your TFSA

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These four tech stocks are an excellent addition to your TFSA, given their long-term growth potential.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

Tech Stocks to Buy for Growth

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Tech stocks are usually also growth stocks. The Canadian tech stocks to buy for growth include BlackBerry stock, CGI, and…

Read more »

Cybersecurity stocks could rise with product demand.
Tech Stocks

Is Magnet Forensics Canada’s Next Multibagger Stock?

| Jitendra Parashar

Surging demand for cybersecurity solutions could help Magnet Forensics crush Bay Street’s expectations in the coming years.

Read more »