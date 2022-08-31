Home » Investing » Top 3 Most Undervalued Stocks in 2022

Top 3 Most Undervalued Stocks in 2022

Undervalued stocks like RioCan REIT (TSX:REI.U) should be on your radar.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
value for money

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The ongoing bear market has created plenty of opportunities for investors. Stock valuations are now lower than they’ve been in several years. If you’re lucky enough to have some spare cash, here are the top three most undervalued stocks that should be on your radar. 

RioCan

The bear market isn’t restricted to stocks. Bonds, commodities, and real estate have been losing value too. Some experts believe Canada’s real estate bubble is finally ready to pop. 

However, it’s important to know that the bubble was in residential real estate, not commercial. Commercial properties such as grocery stores, offices, and malls suffered a bear market in 2020. Many of these units haven’t recovered their value since the lockdowns. As a result, commercial landlords like RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.U) are severely marked-down. 

RioCan stock trades at just 10.9 times earnings per share. The company is on track to generate $1.6 in funds from operation (FFO) per unit. That means the price-to-FFO ratio of each unit is 12.8. RioCan delivers some of this to unitholders in the form of a 5% dividend yield

I expect rents and occupancy to steadily climb in the years ahead. Malls and stores have fully reopened, while RioCan has a significant pipeline of future development that could bolster net income. By 2026, the portfolio will be more balanced between commercial and residential. 

Put simply, RioCan is undervalued and should be on your radar. 

Power Financial Corp.

Power Financial Corp. (TSX:POW) is an underrated financial giant. The company’s subsidiaries such as Great-West Life Co. and IGM Financial are market leaders in their sectors. Meanwhile, Power Corp also has exposure to emerging FinTech startups such as Wealthsimple through its venture capital subsidiary Portag3. 

Steady expansion in new verticals and regions has turned this company into a financial juggernaut. Operations are spread across Europe, Asia and North America with services ranging from wealth management to insurance. 

Power Corp’s stock dropped 19% year to date along with the rest of the financial sector. It now trades at just 9 times earnings. That implies an 11% earnings yield. The dividend yield is 5.9% ,which is also impressive. 

WELL Health Technologies 

Telehealth sounds like an old story. During the pandemic, virtual healthcare services and online pharmacies saw a surge in users. However, this growth isn’t likely to fade with the lockdowns ending. After all, speaking to a doctor online or getting medicines delivered home is more convenient. 

That’s why WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is still clocking in tremendous growth numbers. Quarterly revenue was up 127% year over year in the most recent quarter. The company delivered $17.2 million in adjusted net income compared to a $1.2 million adjusted net loss in the same quarter from last year. 

Management says the company is on track to generate $550 million in annual revenue. Meanwhile, the company’s market value is just $788 million. That’s a price-to-revenue ratio of 1.4 – much lower than other tech firms. 

If you’re looking for a long-term bet on the growth in healthcare technology, this stock should certainly be on your watch list. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has positions in WELL Health Technologies Corp. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Pipeline
Energy Stocks

Could Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Accelerate Its Dividend Growth Rate?

| Puja Tayal

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) slowed its dividend growth during the pandemic. As the energy sector recovers, could Enbridge accelerate dividends?

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Top TSX Stocks

3 of the Top Growing Stocks on Earth

| Daniel Da Costa

These three top Canadian stocks have impressive track records, and more importantly, tonnes of future growth potential.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

How Young Investors Can Turn a $6,000 TFSA Into $144,000

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors now have another chance to buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Investing

2 Growth Stocks I’d Buy Before September

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

I’m still bullish on the red-hot healthcare sector and growth stocks like Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSX:AND) in 2022.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Absolutely Cheap Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in September 2022

| Kay Ng

Low-risk investors seeking income or total returns should consider these absolutely undervalued dividend stocks.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Investing

Have $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Turn it Into $2,000 Quickly

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Undervalued growth stocks like Sleep Country (TSX:ZZZ) could double your investment.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

Retire at 55: How to Turn a $60,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $970,000

| Andrew Walker

Buying top dividend stocks on dips is a good way to boost long-term total returns on a retirement portfolio.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Investing

4 Growth Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors looking for opportunities in this turbulent market should look to exciting growth stocks like goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY) and others.

Read more »