Home » Investing » Bear Market: 2 Safe TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

Bear Market: 2 Safe TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

Here are two TSX stocks you can feel good about buying today regardless of how volatile the market may be.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
A bull and bear face off.

Source: Getty Images

It’s been a year to forget for many investors. The Canadian stock market as a whole may only be down 5% this year, but many individual TSX stocks are down far more than that.

What’s worse? It doesn’t look like volatility in the stock market will be easing anytime soon. There’s still plenty of uncertainty in the short-term future of the economy, which is exactly what investors do not want to hear. 

Focusing on the long term

All that to say, now is definitely not the time that I’d suggest being on the sidelines, as long you have a long-term time horizon. 

It’s years like these where patient investors make their fortunes. We’re witnessing loads of high-quality TSX stocks trading at bargain prices that we may not see again for a while.

I will admit, though, it’s not easy to invest with this much short-term uncertainty in the market. Even though I’m a long-term investor, it’s painful to endure sudden market drops, which we’ve had no shortage of this year.

This year’s market conditions are when it makes sense to own slow-growing, dependable stocks. It allows you to remain invested while also keeping volatility down in your portfolio.

For those willing to invest in these harsh conditions, here are two trustworthy TSX stocks that you can feel good about buying today. 

TSX stock #1: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Not the most exciting companies to invest in, but utility stocks are among the most dependable companies on the TSX. As a result of unwavering demand and predictable revenue streams, utility companies tend to enjoy relatively low levels of volatility. 

At a market cap of $20 billion, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a global company with a leading presence in the utility space in Canada. The company also owns and operates different types of businesses too, such as transport, infrastructure, and data.

Excluding dividends, shares of the utility stock are just about on par with the returns of the S&P/TSX Composite Index this year. Going back five years, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has managed to deliver market-beating gains while also keeping volatility to a minimum for its shareholders.

In addition to dependability and market-beating gains, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners offers investors a top dividend. At today’s stock price, the company’s dividend yields upwards of 4%. 

TSX stock #2: Royal Bank of Canada

If we’re going to talk about dependability, the Canadian banks need to be mentioned. Once again, it’s not the most exciting industry to invest in, but the Canadian banks deserve a spot in any long-term Canadian investor’s portfolio.

Nearing a market cap of $200 billion, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is not only the largest Canadian bank but the largest company on the TSX. 

There are some similarities between Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and RBC. The bank stock has delivered similar growth numbers year to date and over the past five years, while also paying a respectable yield, which is currently above 4%.

Where RBC differs from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is its geographical presence. The bank is much more concentrated in North America, which could be a pro or con depending on your portfolio’s exposure.

If you’re looking for long-term dependability while also earning passive income, you cannot go wrong with owning Canada’s largest bank.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks to take care of you in your sunset years.

Read more »

lab worker inspects test tubes
Dividend Stocks

3 Biotech Stocks to Buy Before the Down Market Is Over

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Biotech stocks are high-risk, high-reward investments, although three names are buying opportunities in the current down market.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Actually Benefit From Rising Interest Rates

| Andrew Walker

Banks and insurance companies can benefit from soaring interest rates.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Stocks to Make $475 Per Month in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors can earn over $475 each month in 2023 by buying shares of dividend stocks such as Keyera right…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks With a Combined 54 Years of Dividend Growth for Steady Safety

| Adam Othman

Dividend Aristocrats that offer reasonably decent capital-appreciation potential can be considered safe buys for most investors.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Want Tax-Free Passive Income? Turn $6,500 Into $33 Each Month in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Bank of Nova Scotia is a blue-chip dividend-paying stock trading on the TSX. Down 28% from all-time highs, is BNS…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Payers to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Here are three smart dividend stocks you could buy with as little as $500 right now.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Income Stocks That Could Beat the Broader Market

| Aditya Raghunath

Dividend stocks on the TSX such as Keyera and TC Energy offer generous yields to investors, making them top bets…

Read more »