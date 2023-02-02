Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » The 1 Canadian Stock I Think Could Double in 3 Years

The 1 Canadian Stock I Think Could Double in 3 Years

Here’s why this top Canadian stock has the potential to double in three years or sooner.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Upwards momentum

Image source: Getty Images

After witnessing big declines last year, many beaten-down Canadian stocks staged a sharp recovery in January 2023. Nonetheless, these sharp gains have made such rallying stocks hardly any less attractive as they still look cheap due to 2022’s massive correction in their share prices.

In this article, I’ll talk about one of the best Canadian growth stocks you can buy right now that, in my opinion, has the potential to double in value in the next three years.

Top Canadian stock to buy in 2023

If you want to keep your risks low when investing in stocks, you should always avoid investing in extremely volatile stocks with weak underlying fundamentals. With that in mind, BlackBerry (TSX:BB) could be a great Canadian stock to consider now as its long-term growth outlook looks impressive, underpinned by its resilient business model.

The Waterloo-headquartered company currently has a market cap of $3.5 billion, as its stock trades at $5.99 per share with about 35.8% gains. By comparison, the TSX Composite Index has gained 7% on a year-to-date basis. While BB stock is among the top-performing Canadian stocks this year, it tanked by 62.7% in 2022 due mainly to a decline in its cybersecurity segment revenue in recent quarters and the broader tech meltdown.

What could help this Canadian stock double?

In its fiscal year 2022 (ended in February 2022), BlackBerry made nearly 66% of its total revenue from its cybersecurity segment, and the contribution of its IoT (Internet of Things) segment revenue stood at 25%. Nonetheless, I find the growth outlook for its IoT segment quite attractive due to the Canadian company’s increasing focus on developing advanced technological solutions for futuristic mobility. Let me explain that with a quick example.

In December 2020, BlackBerry started working on its artificial intelligence (AI) equipped vehicle data platform called BlackBerry IVY in partnership with Amazon Web Services. So far, the AI platform has received largely positive feedback from large automakers and automotive suppliers.

Last month, BlackBerry announced that the IVY platform “is now pre-integrated on three commercially available digital cockpit platforms from leading tier-one automotive suppliers Bosch and PATEO.” This integration will allow auto companies to deploy innovative third-party applications in their vehicles at a faster pace. After nearly two years of development, BlackBerry expects its IVY solutions to be generally available in May 2023.

As consumers’ interest in autonomous and electric vehicles is rapidly growing, you can expect the demand for advanced technological solutions, like the IVY platform, to skyrocket in the coming years. And that demand can help BlackBerry expand its presence in the global automotive industry and significantly accelerate its financial growth in the long term. That’s why I wouldn’t be surprised if its stock doubles in value in the next three years or even sooner.

Bottom line

Despite these positive developments and improving long-term growth outlook, BlackBerry stock hasn’t seen much appreciation in recent years, making it look undervalued. While this Canadian stock has already risen more than 35% in 2023, it could just be the start of the spectacular long-term rally, in my opinion, which you may not want to miss.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

value for money
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Now With Less Than $100

| Andrew Button

Thanks to the recent bear market, you can now buy growth stocks like Shopify at bargain prices.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

Why Open Text Stock Rose 11% Last Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all tech stocks are performing poorly. In fact, Open Text stock (TSX:OTEX) continues to rise higher, though it's still…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

2 AI Stocks to Watch in February 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Those looking to invest in AI stocks can consider companies such as Nvidia and CrowdStrike Holdings right now.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify Stock vs. Lightspeed Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock and Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock both had their time in the sun, but which will feel the heat…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Skyrocketed Nearly 40% in January 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key factors that make SHOP stock worth buying right now, despite its 40% rally in January 2023.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify Stock or Amazon?

| Aditya Raghunath

Let's see which e-commerce stock is a better buy between Shopify and Amazon in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks Down Over 50% That Are Screaming Buys in January 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and discounted stock prices, these three growth stocks could deliver superior returns over the next…

Read more »

New virtual money concept, Gold Bitcoins
Tech Stocks

These 2 Stocks Carry a Lot of Risk, But Their Upside is Huge

| Puja Tayal

If you want windfall gains, you have to risk losing what you invest. These two stocks with disruptive technology could…

Read more »