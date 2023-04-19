4 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

Given their solid dividend growth and healthy growth prospects, I believe these four stocks would be an excellent buy right now.

Investing in dividend stocks is one of the convenient ways to earn passive income. Though investors should be careful when choosing stocks, as dividends are not guaranteed. The following four Canadian stocks have raised their dividends at a healthier rate, reflecting their solid financials. So, investors can buy these stocks to boost their passive income.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), which is involved in oil and natural gas production, would be my first pick. The company generates stable cash flows, supported by its long-life low-decline assets and high-value reserves with lower maintenance expenses. These solid cash flows have allowed it to reward its shareholders by consistently raising its dividends. Over the previous 23 years, the company has increased its dividends at an impressive CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 21%, with its yield currently at 4.38%.

Amid supply disruptions and growing demand due to the reopening of the Chinese economy, oil prices have increased and could remain elevated in the near-to-medium term. Higher oil prices could benefit oil-producing companies, such as CNQ. Besides, the company expects to invest around $5.2 billion this year, strengthening its asset base. Also, the management expects its oil and natural gas production to increase this year, with the midpoint of management’s guidance representing 4.5% growth from 2022 levels. Higher prices and increased production could drive CNQ’s financials in the coming quarters, thus allowing it to continue its dividend growth.

Enbridge

My second pick would be Enbridge (TSX:ENB), which operates a pipeline network to transport oil and natural gas across North America. With around 98% of adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) underpinned by long-term contracts and 80% protected against inflation, the company’s cash flows are stable and predictable. Supported by solid cash flows, the company has raised its dividends at a CAGR of over 10% for the last 28 years. ENB’s dividends look safe, with its payout ratio currently at 65%. Better still, it offers an impressive forward dividend yield of 6.62%.

Meanwhile, amid growing energy demand and ongoing geopolitical tensions, oil and LNG (liquified natural gas) exports from North America have increased, driving Enbridge’s asset utilization rate. Additionally, the company is progressing with growth and expansion projects worth $18 billion, which could boost its financials in the coming years. So, I believe Enbridge is well-positioned to continue with its dividend growth.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is another worthy dividend stock to have in your portfolio. GSY has been raising its dividends at an impressive CAGR of 33.8% for the last seven years. Its dividend yield currently stands at a healthy 4%. Meanwhile, last month, the federal government announced that it hopes to reduce the maximum allowable annual percentage rate on loans to 35% from 47%. The announcement and weakness in the banking sector have dragged the company’s stock price down, with the company trading 34% lower than its 52-week high.

Meanwhile, the steep correction has created an excellent buying opportunity, as goeasy remains hopeful of maintaining its growth. According to the management, only 36% of its loans carry interest rates above the proposed allowable rate. Besides, its expanding loan portfolio and falling net charge-off rate could continue to drive its financials. So, given its high dividend growth and an attractive NTM (next 12 months) price-to-earnings multiple of 6.8, goeasy would be an excellent buy.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP), a midstream energy company with an average annual shareholders’ return of 11% since 2000, would be my final pick. Supported by its strong financials, the company has increased its dividends at an annualized rate of 7% for the previous 23 years. TRP also offers an impressive dividend yield of 6.62%.

The company is continuing with its $34 billion secured capital program, which could grow its adjusted EBITDA at a CAGR of 6% through 2026. So, supoorted by these growth initiatives, management expects to raise its dividends by 3–5% annually in the coming years. So, given its high dividend yield and dividend growth guidance, TC Energy would be an excellent buy to boost your passive income.