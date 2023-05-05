Home » Investing » 1 of the Best TSX Value Stocks With Serious Room to Run

1 of the Best TSX Value Stocks With Serious Room to Run

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock is still too cheap for its own good, even after its impressive rally to new heights.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been a hot start for the broader basket of TSX stocks this year. Though shares are coming in again, I think that long-term investors need not worry again. We’ve got a bit more clarity on the direction of rates and the thinking of the Bank of Canada. A majority of rate hikes are in the past now. And with a pause within reach, I think investors should actively look for bargains as recession talk takes the place of rate-hike rumours.

It’ll take a while longer for inflation to normalize. However, I think the U.S. regional bank crisis could help fan inflation and help drive it much lower than expected. Even if the Bank of Canada or U.S. Federal Reserve (the Fed) overdoes it with the hikes, they can easily reverse course with a cut or two, perhaps even more.

Focusing on the long term could pay off for Canadian investors

In any case, this inflationary era will, in due time, be forgotten. And as new investors focus on the next five, 10, and 20 years, I think it’s smart to stay invested, even as nearer-term risks are unearthed. Of course, you’ve always got to consider the downside risks with your portfolio. But there’s a difference between preparing for risk and reacting to panic after others already have.

In this piece, we’ll look at one of the best TSX value stocks that has momentum at its back. This convenience store company is thriving in today’s rocky climate. And I’d bet it’ll continue to do so, as its rally stands to be better supported by impressive earnings growth and margin improvements.

Simply put, I would be on the following past-year winner to keep on doing more of the same over the next 18-24 months and beyond.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

I can’t get enough of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock and will be watching for any potential dips to add to my already sizeable stake. Couche-Tard has all the traits of a wonderful business to hang onto for the long haul. It’s not just about the upward trajectory of the stock over the past five to 10 years, either!

The company is a master at deal making. Its balance sheet has steadily improved year after year. In 2021, when it was “hot” to make deals to impress investors, Couche-Tard stayed mostly quiet. Nowadays, cash is harder to come by.

Various U.S. regional banks are experiencing runs. And startup tech firms could become more starved for liquidity, as interest rates continue surging higher. Meanwhile, Couche-Tard is sitting in a very impressive liquidity position. Cash is now king. And it’s the firm’s balance sheet that’s helping it move head and shoulders above the pack.

The company isn’t just a serial acquirer, though. It knows how to drive organic growth, too. We’ve seen this in many quarters where same-store sales have been very impressive. As the company looks to inorganic growth opportunities again, now that the market has wobbled a bit, I’d look for Couche-Tard’s momentum to keep taking it to new heights.

The stock’s going for $66 and change and trades for 17.28 times trailing price to earnings. That’s still too cheap, in my opinion, given the resilient growth, the strong balance sheet, and the brilliant stewards you’re getting exposure to.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Canadian Stocks for Beginners Investors: Start Building Your Wealth Today!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for stocks to start building your wealth? Here’s a trio of income and growth-focused stocks that can…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

3 Top Growth Stocks in Canada for May 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and discounted stock prices, I am bullish on these three growth stocks.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

Better Dividend Buy: Scotia Bank or Royal Bank Stock?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Royal Bank stock has returned 12% in the last decade, compounded annually, almost double that of BNS.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Buy 2,570 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $200/Month in Passive Income

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors can bet on a top dividend stock like Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) for a shot at big…

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Investing

Stocks I’d Buy in My TFSA for the Rest of 2023 (Hint: 1 of Them is Shopify!)

| Joey Frenette

Shopify and another top TFSA stock pick that was rallying higher in Thursday's interesting trading session.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Growth Stocks With Massive Upside Potential That Could Skyrocket Your Wealth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three high-growth stocks with massive upside potential are the best prospects for investors looking to boost their wealth.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks I’d Buy Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Protect yourself by buying these undervalued TSX stocks on the TSX today. They have a history of overcoming downward trends.

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

goeasy Stock Falls to New Lows: Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

A top wealth creator, goeasy stock has lost 60% from its 2021 peak.

Read more »