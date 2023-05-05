Home » Investing » 3 Quick Ways to Save Cash and Invest More

3 Quick Ways to Save Cash and Invest More

There are some super easy ways to save some cash, and investing it would create even more income immediately!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.

Source: Getty Images

It can be really hard to focus on saving cash when the world is going through an economic downturn. Even American banks are going under or being bought by larger institutions. Yet Canadians aren’t even in a recession yet. So, you wouldn’t be blamed if you felt a bit scared at what the future might hold.

But there are certainly ways to prepare. In fact, there are ways so save cash to put aside, investing it to make more funds in the case of an emergency — ways that can save you cash today. So, let’s get right to them.

Pay debt on time!

If you have loans, pay them. It doesn’t have to be a huge influx, just the minimum. What it does have to be is on time! If you owe money, then you’re already taking on interest. That alone should be dealt with as soon as possible. But just because you can’t pay off the entire thing now doesn’t mean you should ignore it all together.

To get around this, create automated contributions that amount to at least the minimum payments. This will prevent you creating, even more debt to pay back over time. This will save you money in the long run and help you pay off your debt even faster.

Use your credit card

Of course, I was just talking about debt, so to do this section, you need to pay off your credit card down to zero beforehand. That being said, given that interest can be around 19%, this should be your first priority. Once paid down, however, there are ways to save even more cash by using your credit card.

I use mine for literally everything. A tea, lunch, a pack of gum — it doesn’t matter. I use that credit card and pay it off immediately. This helps me create rewards points, which I can then go on to use for other purchases. This has included travel in the past, which I try to do on an annual basis.

However, there is nothing holding you back from taking on deals with a new credit card company. You can lock up a deal that includes $0 in annual fees for the first year and likely gives you an influx of rewards points as well. That’s cash in your pocket and points to spend. So, find a great deal and then cancel your old card.

Save on delivery

Another point my family has made is to stop getting deliveries as much as possible. Shopping local isn’t just a good thing to do for your local economy. It’s also going to save you in the long run. While it might be nice to order in food, for example, just call and do a pick up instead!

The same goes for clothes, grocery items — anything, really. Stop ordering to your home and just pick it up yourself. These fees add up on a consistent basis if you do this as part of your daily life. That’s consistent cash you can be putting aside each month.

Make it even more

Let’s say you’ve started paying down your debts and no longer have that to worry about. You have a new credit card that’s saving you cash and putting aside more for rewards. Finally, you’re saving about $100 per month in fees (seriously) when combining everything from clothes to food.

This could add up to around $150 or more each month to invest. If there’s one I would consider right now, it’s a bank stock. And Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is a strong option, given that it trades down 21% in the last year and at 10.66 times earnings as of writing.

You can bring in a dividend yield at 6.16% as of writing, which comes to $3.40 per year. If you put aside $150 per month, that would amount to $1,800 per year in investments. Here’s how much that could make you today from CIBC stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND (ANNUAL)TOTAL PAYOUT (ANNUAL)FREQUENCY
CM$5433$3.40$112.20Quarterly

In just a year, you could bring in another $112.20, adding to your passive income. And reinvesting would only have it climb from there.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

Better Buy: Air Canada Stock or Cineplex?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Air Canada stock has lost 20% in the last 12 months, while Cineplex has lost 35%.

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Dividend Stocks

Rogers Communications: Can the Media Giant Bounce Back in 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Rogers stock lost 4% in the last 12 months yet has returned 25% in the last three years.

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 4

| Jitendra Parashar

After the Fed’s event, TSX investors’ focus will shift back to key corporate results.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks With Strong Balance Sheets and Tempting Valuations

| Vineet Kulkarni

Two TSX stocks with solid fundamentals.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Energy Stocks

Top TSX Growth Stocks That Could Outperform Their Peers

| Vineet Kulkarni

2 TSX growth stocks to consider before the bull market arrives.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Stocks for Beginners

3 Popular Canadian Stocks for Beginner Investors!

| Kay Ng

These Canadian stocks are popular for beginner investors for their predictable and stable businesses. Aim to buy them on dips.

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

Canadian Utilities: Powering Your Portfolio With Steady Dividends

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy Canadian Utilities stock now?

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Stocks for Beginners

Beat the Market: Invest in These TSX Stocks With High Growth Potential

| Vineet Kulkarni

Get ready for the bull market with these two TSX stocks.

Read more »