Home » Investing » These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Great Way to Generate Passive Income

These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Great Way to Generate Passive Income

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock and another dividend play may be still worth the risk if you seek big passive income and upside.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
A person looks at data on a screen

Image source: Getty Images

I see many great dividend stocks on the TSX Index that passive-income investors may wish to consider, even in today’s hectic and uncertain market. A recession could bring forth a sudden pick-up in volatility in the second half. But any such volatility should be viewed as more of an opportunity to buy on dips, rather than a sign to “get out” or go into some sort of panic.

It’s never easy to move through a recession year. Still, investing in a recession does not always have to be a money-losing proposition that requires one to go on damage control.

Getting greedy on the yield front may not seem wise for passive-income investors at this juncture. Why do that when Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) and bonds offer more on the rate front these days?

As always, though, investors must always consider the risk/reward from any investment. And right now, I think there’s more value to be had in some of the more battered dividend plays out there.

Yes, they are riskier than your run-of-the-mill, 4.5%-yielding GIC. That said, such names also have more upside and a potential margin of safety. If you obtain a wide enough margin of safety, you can minimize your chances of a considerable loss, even through the most challenging of macro environments.

With a long-term horizon, the chances of losing big money from such a value play can be lower, and the rewards relative to a risk-free security (such as a GIC) could have the potential to be far larger.

Let’s get into two dividend stocks that I think could be more rewarding than a GIC, even in a higher-rate world.

TD Bank

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock has been through quite the ride over the past year. The U.S. regional bank pressures impacted TD stock in a big way.

After walking away from a regional banking deal, many pundits may question whether the firm will be able to get any deals done over the medium term. With TD’s merger falling through, it’ll have plenty of liquidity (perhaps too much) to put to work. Too much cash with too few places to deploy is arguably a good problem to have in a rising-rate environment, in my opinion.

Barclays recently noted that TD may go years (three to five) without U.S. bank deals. Has TD’s credibility as a potential acquirer taken a hit? Sure, but I think a three- to five-year deal drought is overblown.

As analysts turn their backs on Canadian bank stocks, I’d look to give them a closer look. TD’s yield is at 4.67%. That’s competitive with GICs, but with the added benefit of potential capital appreciation over time.

Further, there’s always a chance TD could shock us with a big deal down south within the next two years.

North West Company

North West Company (TSX:NWC) is a lesser-known regional retailer that boasts a juicy 3.99% dividend yield. The $1.82 billion market cap makes NWC stock a compelling mid-cap for those seeking value and passive income. Though shares have spent many years consolidating in the $30 range, I think it could be on the cusp of a sizeable upside move (perhaps a breakout?), even as the recession nears.

North West is a well-managed retail company that’s done relatively well amid inflation. If you think macro pressures will only mount from here, NWC stock may be the value play to consider while it’s going for just 15.24 times trailing price to earnings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends North West. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyFool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any stocks mentioned.  

More on Investing

railroad with nature background
Investing

Canadian National Railway: On Track for Continued Success?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why long-term investors may consider Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) a stock that's certainly on track for continued success.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Why These TSX Stocks Are the Best Way to Play the Real Estate Market

| Adam Othman

Not all real estate stocks give you the best opportunity to leverage the strengths of the sector.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Secure Your Retirement With These Top Dividend-Paying Stocks in Canada

| Kay Ng

Secure your retirement with dividend stocks. Here are some high-yield and low-yield stocks to choose from.

Read more »

tsx today
Bank Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 25

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides more bank earnings, U.S. GDP data, and debt limit talks will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Start a Self-Directed RRSP

| Andrew Walker

Dividend stocks are trading at bargain prices. Here are 3 to buy on the dip for your RRSP.

Read more »

Business people standing near houses models
Dividend Stocks

This 9% Monthly Dividend Stock Is a Must Buy Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock isn't one I'd buy for sudden growth, but for the ultra-high yield currently on offer at valuable…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Tech Stocks

Maxar Technologies: Is Space the Next Investing Frontier?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Maxar Technologies was acquired but there are other alternatives.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks up More Than 20% This Year That Can Keep the Gains Coming

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks are up significantly in 2023 on the TSX today, but I would still consider adding them…

Read more »