Better Buy for Passive Income: TD or BCE Stock?

These two dividend payers are top stocks for passive income. Which one is best?

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and BCE (TSX:BCE) are top TSX dividend stocks with great track records of dividend growth. The stocks trade well below their 12-month highs. Investors who missed the rallies after the 2020 market crash are wondering if TD or BCE is now oversold and good to buy for a portfolio focused on passive income.

TD Bank

TD (TSX:TD) is sitting on a mountain of excess cash. The company had a common equity tier one (CET1) ratio of 15.3% as of April 30. Canadian banks need to have a CET1 ratio of 11.5% by the end of this year, so TD has more than enough capital to ride out a financial storm.

The bank had planned to buy First Horizon, a U.S. regional bank, for US$13.4 billion in an all-cash deal that would have made TD a top-six bank in the American market. Regulatory issues forced TD to cancel the deal and management now intends to grow the American operations through the opening of new branches.

TD will use some of the extra money to buy back up to 30 million shares over the next 12 months. Investors could also see a bonus dividend or an increase to the base dividend. TD has a compound annual average dividend growth rate of better than 10% over the past 25 years.

Earnings growth in 2023 will not hit the previous target of 7% to 10% due to the cancelled acquisition, but TD remains very profitable and the stock looks oversold, even after the recent bounce.

Investors can buy TD for about $83 per share at the time of writing compared to $93 earlier this year. At the current price, the stock provides a yield of 4.6%.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) trades for close to $60 per share at the time of writing. This is down from the 2022 high around $74. The pullback has occurred in step with rapid hikes in interest rates by the Bank of Canada as the central bank tries to reduce inflation by cooling off the economy and the jobs market.

Income investors that previously moved money into safe dividend stocks, such as BCE, to get better yields on their savings might be shifting some funds back to Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) to take advantage of the surge in rates. GICs now pay about 5%.

Another reason for the decline in BCE’s share price could be recession fears. The Bank of Canada could drive the economy into a deep economic downturn if the rate hikes cause too much damage. BCE’s media division is already seeing a decline in ad spending as businesses reduce marketing budgets. Retail customers might decide to keep old phones for longer as they look for ways to reduce expenses.

Finally, the jump in interest rates will drive up debt costs for BCE. The company borrows money as part of its financing program to fund capital projects. This is a large reason for an anticipated drop in adjusted earnings in 2023.

Despite the headwinds, BCE still expects overall revenue to increase this year. Free cash flow is also predicted to be higher than in 2022. As a result, investors should see another decent dividend for 2024. BCE increased the distribution by at least 5% in each of the past 15 years.

Investors can now get a 6.4% dividend yield from BCE stock.

Is one a better pick?

TD and BCE pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow.

I would probably make BCE the first choice right now for a portfolio focused on passive income due to the higher yield. However, TD also appears heavily oversold and likely offers better upside torque on a market rebound. This would make the stock appealing for investors targeting total returns.