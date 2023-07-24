Just Released: 5 Top Stocks to Buy in July 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

You can put your portfolio into summer mode (for the next decade) with the help of these five companies.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1: ASML (NASDAQ: ASML)

At the end of each year, my colleagues and I at Stock Advisor Canada share a list of stocks every investor should own.

These so-called Starter Stocks don’t require much attention from you after you buy them. And generally speaking, we’re of the mind that the best returns come to those who buy these companies and leave them alone for as long as possible.

But the calendar months have been turning, so today, we’re sharing our favourite of these stalwart stocks for investing right now. These “Best Buys Now” represent the five companies from our Starter Stock collection that we think are, well, the best to buy … right now. Buy them and then forget about them — your returns will thank you later.

ASML

Suffice it to say, artificial intelligence (AI) has been the story of the first half of 2023. And underlying AI are semiconductors. The world as we know it craves them. The world of our future selves really craves them. Yet the entire industry is built upon the back of a single company: ASML (Nasdaq: ASML).

ASML makes lithography systems for the semiconductor industry. It has the world’s only “extreme ultraviolet” system necessary for advanced chips, as well as a large share of the deep ultraviolet market. The company’s products cost as much as $200 million each and have high gross margins. With massive growth expected in the semiconductor industry over the coming decades, ASML is in an incredibly unique position to capitalize.