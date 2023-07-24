Home » Investing » Just Released: 5 Top Stocks to Buy in July 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just Released: 5 Top Stocks to Buy in July 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

You can put your portfolio into summer mode (for the next decade) with the help of these five companies.

Iain Butler
Latest posts by Iain Butler (see all)
Published
| More on:
Stocks to buy in Canada in July 2023

Premium content from Motley Fool Stock Advisor Canada

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

ASML (NASDAQ: ASML)

At the end of each year, my colleagues and I at Stock Advisor Canada share a list of stocks every investor should own.

These so-called Starter Stocks don’t require much attention from you after you buy them. And generally speaking, we’re of the mind that the best returns come to those who buy these companies and leave them alone for as long as possible.

But the calendar months have been turning, so today, we’re sharing our favourite of these stalwart stocks for investing right now. These “Best Buys Now” represent the five companies from our Starter Stock collection that we think are, well, the best to buy … right now. Buy them and then forget about them — your returns will thank you later.

ASML

Suffice it to say, artificial intelligence (AI) has been the story of the first half of 2023. And underlying AI are semiconductors. The world as we know it craves them. The world of our future selves really craves them. Yet the entire industry is built upon the back of a single company: ASML (Nasdaq: ASML).

ASML makes lithography systems for the semiconductor industry. It has the world’s only “extreme ultraviolet” system necessary for advanced chips, as well as a large share of the deep ultraviolet market. The company’s products cost as much as $200 million each and have high gross margins. With massive growth expected in the semiconductor industry over the coming decades, ASML is in an incredibly unique position to capitalize.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2

Redacted

Want All 5 “Best Buy Now” Stocks? Enter your email address!

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Iain Butler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ASML. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Top TSX Stocks

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 21

| Jitendra Parashar

Rallying oil and gas prices could lift TSX energy stocks at the open today.

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Top TSX Stocks

Just Released: The 5 Top Stocks to Buy in June 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Iain Butler

We're not the only investors who like these companies today. Even a CEO has been actively buying shares of one…

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock Still a Top Telecom Investment in Canada?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada’s telecoms can provide growth and income in a defensive shell. Let’s see if BCE is still a top telecom…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Diversified Portfolio With These Top TSX Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to diversify your portfolio? The market is full of stellar options to consider, including these top TSX stocks to…

Read more »

butterfly emerges from chrysalis
Top TSX Stocks

Just Released: The 5 Top Stocks to Buy in May 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Jim Gillies (TMFCanuck)

Our favourite ideas this month, including the single best way to invest in bank stocks.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Get More Out of Your TFSA: Invest in These Popular Canadian Companies

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

High-yield stocks like Enbridge and high-growth potential stocks like Blackberry are ideal candidates for your TFSA.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Top TSX Stocks

New: The 5 Best Stocks to Buy in April 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Iain Butler

Inventory management is still dogging some companies -- and investors could profit as everything sorts out.

Read more »

Big Bitcoin logo.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in April

| Adam Othman

Buying in the early days of recovery may help you ride the bulk of positive momentum and accumulate decent returns.

Read more »