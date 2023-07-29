Home » Investing » CPP Benefits: You Don’t Need to Delay Retirement!

CPP Benefits: You Don’t Need to Delay Retirement!

Dividend stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) can be good choices for investors who don’t want to wait for increased CPP benefits.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy Retirement” on a road

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to Canada Pension Plan (CPP) benefits, most soon-to-be retired Canadians know the dilemma.

If you retire at 60, you won’t get much. But if you wait until 65 or later, you’ll most likely have to keep working. It’s possible to take CPP without quitting your job, but if “retirement” to you means literally ceasing working, then you may have to wait until later than 60 to do that.

CPP doesn’t pay very much if you retire early. The average amount that Canadian retirees get is $811 per month — not even enough to cover rent in Toronto. You can certainly boost your CPP by waiting. But unless you have a lot of investments, it will be tough.

Fortunately, you do not need to have that much saved in order to retire on time. As long as you have a few hundred thousand dollars, you can likely earn enough dividend/interest income to supplement your CPP benefits, so you can retire comfortably.

How your CPP benefits are calculated

Your CPP benefits are a function of two things:

  1. How long you worked. The earliest you can take CPP at is 60. The latest you can delay taking benefits to is 70. The longer you wait, the more you get. You get an extra 0.2% per year for each year you delay from 60 to 65.
  2. How much money you earned when you worked. Your CPP benefits are based on your CPP premiums. The more you pay in, the more you get out, up to a maximum called “maximum pensionable earnings.” After you breach the maximum pensionable earnings threshold, you pay no further premiums. Currently, the threshold is $66,600. It will be going up to over $81,000 in the second phase of CPP enhancement.

So, the longer you work, and the more money you make (up to a limit), the more CPP benefits you get.

Why you most likely have to delay retirement to boost your CPP benefits

Realistically, you have to delay retirement if you want to boost your CPP benefits. “Make more money” is not viable advice for the majority of people. Some employers offer overtime, but many don’t. And as far as promotions and raises go: that’s a topic for entire books, not one article on a tangentially related topic.

What kinds of investments are best?

If you want to supplement your CPP by investing money rather than waiting another decade or so to retire, you’ll need to know what kinds of investments are best. As I’ve said in previous articles, index funds are best for absolute beginners.

If you’re experienced enough to invest in individual stocks, you may wish to look into dividend stocks, as they provide regular cash flows. Consider Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), for example. It’s a gas station company that has a 0.78% dividend yield. That’s not the highest yield around, but it has been growing rapidly over time. For example, last year, ATD’s management hiked the dividend by 28%. Over the years, ATD’s revenue and earnings have consistently gone up. As long as management remains disciplined about its spending, that trend should continue well into the future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Jed Lloren

Are you curious about how much money you'd have to invest to get $500 in dividends every month?

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip Canadian dividend stocks, such as Toronto-Dominion Bank, offer investors tasty forward yields in 2023.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Investing for Retirement? These Dividend Stocks Can Help You Get There

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors who are investing for retirement should know that it’s not as complicated as it would seem. Here's how to…

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Reasons to Claim CPP Benefits at Age 65

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is a good stock with which to supplement your CPP benefits.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

| Andrew Button

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is one stock I'd hold in the second half of 2022. There are two others.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Create a Pension Passive-Income Stream With This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finding a great dividend stock can be all you need to create monthly passive income in retirement, as long as…

Read more »

Clock pointing towards a 'sell' signal
Dividend Stocks

Sell (and Take Your Profits!) These 3 Stocks Before They Fall

| Puja Tayal

The market could reverse its course for some stocks in August. It is time to sell these inflated stocks and…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield (But Slightly Risky) Stocks to Keep Your Eye on

| Joey Frenette

Consider North West Company (TSX:NWC) and another intriguing dividend stock for their juicy yields.

Read more »