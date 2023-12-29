Home » Investing » 3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks That Pay Cash Monthly

3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks That Pay Cash Monthly

Monthly dividends from top Canadian stocks like RioCan, Whitecap, and Pembina are interesting to investors seeking regular income.

Latest posts by Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Investors seeking regular income often turn to dividend stocks, and when those dividends come monthly, it can provide a consistent passive income. In Canada, several companies stand out for their robust dividend-paying track records. Here, I explore three top Canadian dividend stocks that not only offer attractive yields but also pay out dividends on a monthly basis.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 

RioCan (TSX:REI.UN) is a heavyweight in the Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, boasting a vast portfolio of retail properties. What sets RioCan apart is its commitment to distributing dividends on a monthly basis. For income-seeking investors, this regular cash flow is an attractive feature.

The current monthly distribution yield for RioCan is approximately 6%, providing a competitive return. The REIT’s diverse portfolio includes shopping centres and grocery stores, contributing to a stable income stream. RioCan’s monthly dividend strategy demonstrates its confidence in maintaining a reliable income for shareholders.

Beyond its commitment to regular payouts, RioCan’s strategic approach to navigating the evolving retail sector stands out. The company has adapted its portfolio to align with changing consumer trends, demonstrating resilience and forward-thinking in a dynamic market.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), a significant player in the energy sector, particularly in oil and gas production, holds a notable position in the Canadian energy industry. The company is recognized for its efficient operations, focusing on the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas.

Whitecap Resources’ appeal to income investors lies not only in its robust dividend yield, currently around 6%, but also in its monthly dividend payment schedule. Despite the inherent volatility in the energy sector, Whitecap Resources’ diversified operations and emphasis on essential services contribute to its stability. The monthly dividends provide investors with a predictable income stream, a crucial aspect for those relying on dividends for regular cash flow.

Whitecap Resources’ commitment to sustaining and potentially increasing dividends over time further solidifies its attractiveness for income-oriented investors. The company’s strategic importance in the energy production sector positions it as a key player in this vital industry.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation 

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) operates in the energy infrastructure sector, offering transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. Similar to Whitecap, Pembina stands out for its monthly dividend payments, providing investors with a reliable income stream.

With a current monthly dividend yield of around 6%, Pembina is an enticing choice for those seeking a combination of income and potential for growth. The company’s operations span across North America, including pipelines, gas processing facilities, and storage terminals, contributing to its stability in varying market conditions.

Pembina’s commitment to increasing dividends over time aligns with its goal of delivering consistent cash flow to shareholders. The company’s strategic positioning in key energy-producing regions positions it as a critical player in supporting the energy sector’s infrastructure.

Bottom line

In conclusion, the allure of monthly dividends from top Canadian stocks like RioCan, Whitecap Resources, and Pembina Pipeline can be a valuable component of an income-focused investment strategy. These companies’ commitment to regular dividend payments, coupled with their strong operational foundations, makes them noteworthy candidates for investors seeking reliable and consistent cash flow. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Stephanie Chateauneuf has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Bank Stocks

Banking on Stability: Canadian Banks With Consistent Dividend Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian banks offer the best opportunity for those seeking secure dividends coming out of this economic downturn.

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Dividend Stocks

Married? If So, You Urgently Need to Know These CRA Tax Breaks

| Andrew Button

With pension income splitting, you can split the dividends received from Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) with your spouse.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

How to Pay Off Debt and Get Rich in 20 Years

| Kay Ng

Spend less than you make and pay off high interest debt first. Once your debt is manageable, you can start…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

Beyond SPY Stock: Top U.S. Picks for Canadian Investors

| Jed Lloren

Are you thinking of investing in SPY stock? Consider these top picks instead!

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Investing

My Top 2 Stock Picks for 2024

| Joey Frenette

I'd be willing to bet on CP Rail (TSX:CP) and another intriguing stock pick going into January 2024.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

BMO Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada's big banks are great long-term options. But when it comes to Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) should you buy, sell,…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Earn $2,200 and Pay None to the CRA

| Andrew Walker

This strategy reduces portfolio risk and can deliver attractive returns.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy BCE for its 7.5% Dividend?

| Kay Ng

Don't expect much growth from BCE stock, but in a higher interest rate environment, its dividend yield is higher.

Read more »