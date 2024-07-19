1 Stock I’m Buying Hand Over Fist in July Despite the Market’s Pessimism

This top dividend stock is going through a rough patch, but don’t let that count out all the growth we’ve seen over the last decades.

If there’s one thing markets around the world don’t enjoy, it’s uncertainty. And yet, that’s exactly what was put up recently when the announcement that goeasy (TSX:GSY) would be transitioning its chief executive officer (CEO) out of his current role.

Jason Mullins may be on the way out, but investors must remember that this doesn’t mean a business is changing. In fact, remember what top investor Warren Buffett says: invest in a company that any idiot can run “because one day, an idiot will.”

Now, I’m not saying an idiot is going to take over, but goeasy stock remains a top choice thanks to its continued secure business strategy. Let’s look at why.

Rock solid

Despite recent market pessimism surrounding goeasy following the announcement of CEO Jason Mullins’s transition out of his role, there are compelling reasons why investors should consider buying goeasy stock.

First, goeasy has a solid foundation and a strong track record of performance. Over the past two decades, the company has grown its consumer loan portfolio to over $4 billion and served approximately 1.4 million Canadians. The company is in a robust position with over $1 billion in funding capacity and a high-performing leadership team. The transition plan ensures continuity, with Mullins remaining on the board to support the new CEO, which should mitigate any potential disruption caused by the leadership change.

goeasy’s financial performance has been impressive as well. In the first quarter of 2024, the company reported record results, demonstrating its ability to deliver strong financial outcomes even in challenging market conditions. This solid performance indicates that goeasy’s business model and strategic initiatives are effectively driving growth and profitability.

Furthermore, goeasy offers a compelling dividend yield of 2.9%, providing investors with a steady income stream. The company has a history of consistent dividend payments, which is attractive for investors seeking both growth and income. And yet, there is another area where the company should continue to see growth.

Loan market

Another time that goeasy stock saw its shares drop was after the Canadian Federal Budget announced they would decrease annual percentage rates (APR) to 35%. This would likely continue dropping over the years.

Fears abounded that geoasy stock would handle this poorly. But instead, the company welcomed the news! It found that this would weed out competition and announced it would be dropping its APR to below 30% over the next few years.

What’s more, the company continues to see loan growth across the board. Whether it’s finding the best rate in a high interest rate environment or making new loans as inflation comes down, the company is doing well. And as it has proven over the decades, that’s only likely to continue.

Bottom line

goeasy stock may have fallen due to uncertainty over a new CEO. But I’d argue now is the time to get in on the action. The company has seen a dip that frankly hasn’t occurred in quite some time. So, while market sentiment may be cautious due to the CEO transition, goeasy’s strong financial performance, strategic leadership continuity, recognized corporate culture and attractive dividend yield make it a stock worth considering for long-term investors.