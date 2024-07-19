Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Stock I’m Buying Hand Over Fist in July Despite the Market’s Pessimism

1 Stock I’m Buying Hand Over Fist in July Despite the Market’s Pessimism

This top dividend stock is going through a rough patch, but don’t let that count out all the growth we’ve seen over the last decades.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

If there’s one thing markets around the world don’t enjoy, it’s uncertainty. And yet, that’s exactly what was put up recently when the announcement that goeasy (TSX:GSY) would be transitioning its chief executive officer (CEO) out of his current role.

Jason Mullins may be on the way out, but investors must remember that this doesn’t mean a business is changing. In fact, remember what top investor Warren Buffett says: invest in a company that any idiot can run “because one day, an idiot will.”

Now, I’m not saying an idiot is going to take over, but goeasy stock remains a top choice thanks to its continued secure business strategy. Let’s look at why.

Rock solid

Despite recent market pessimism surrounding goeasy following the announcement of CEO Jason Mullins’s transition out of his role, there are compelling reasons why investors should consider buying goeasy stock.

First, goeasy has a solid foundation and a strong track record of performance. Over the past two decades, the company has grown its consumer loan portfolio to over $4 billion and served approximately 1.4 million Canadians. The company is in a robust position with over $1 billion in funding capacity and a high-performing leadership team. The transition plan ensures continuity, with Mullins remaining on the board to support the new CEO, which should mitigate any potential disruption caused by the leadership change.

goeasy’s financial performance has been impressive as well. In the first quarter of 2024, the company reported record results, demonstrating its ability to deliver strong financial outcomes even in challenging market conditions. This solid performance indicates that goeasy’s business model and strategic initiatives are effectively driving growth and profitability.

Furthermore, goeasy offers a compelling dividend yield of 2.9%, providing investors with a steady income stream. The company has a history of consistent dividend payments, which is attractive for investors seeking both growth and income. And yet, there is another area where the company should continue to see growth.

Loan market

Another time that goeasy stock saw its shares drop was after the Canadian Federal Budget announced they would decrease annual percentage rates (APR) to 35%. This would likely continue dropping over the years.

Fears abounded that geoasy stock would handle this poorly. But instead, the company welcomed the news! It found that this would weed out competition and announced it would be dropping its APR to below 30% over the next few years.

What’s more, the company continues to see loan growth across the board. Whether it’s finding the best rate in a high interest rate environment or making new loans as inflation comes down, the company is doing well. And as it has proven over the decades, that’s only likely to continue.

Bottom line

goeasy stock may have fallen due to uncertainty over a new CEO. But I’d argue now is the time to get in on the action. The company has seen a dip that frankly hasn’t occurred in quite some time. So, while market sentiment may be cautious due to the CEO transition, goeasy’s strong financial performance, strategic leadership continuity, recognized corporate culture and attractive dividend yield make it a stock worth considering for long-term investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Goeasy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Poised to Have a Big Summer

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock and another darling that could be too cheap to ignore this summer.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Forget Fortis Stock: Buy This Magnificent Utilities Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for high dividends and returns? Then I'm sorry, but Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock probably isn't for you.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield (But Slightly Risky) Stocks to Keep Your Eye on

| Andrew Walker

Have these top TSX dividend stocks finally bottomed?

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy if They Fall a Bit

| Jitendra Parashar

Any near-term decline in these two top Canadian dividend stocks will make them look even more attractive.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,000? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Jitendra Parashar

You can buy these three Canadian dividend stocks with an investment as low as $3,000 right now and expect to…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

Is TC Energy Stock the Best High-Yield Dividend for You?

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy is up 5% in the past month. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Want $250 in Super-Safe Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $46,083.03 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock

| Brian Paradza, CFA

High-yield investments compensate for high risks. However, beaten-down CT REIT (TSX.UN) pays relatively safe, high-yield income streams

Read more »

eat food
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Food Stocks: What to Watch in July

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there is one thing we always need, it's food. And these two food stocks offer growth and many long-term…

Read more »