TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Tax-Free Gains 

In Canada, anyone who is 18 or older can invest in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), akin to the Roth IRA plan in the United States, to grow one’s portfolio in retirement tax-free. This account was put in place under the Harper Administration and has become one of the more prominent investing platforms for Canadians in recent decades.

The ability to not only grow one’s income tax-free until retirement but have access to this money without penalties (as with an RRSP and other accounts) is certainly very useful. But the way these accounts are set up does favour certain types of higher-growth investments, as investors can get more bang for their tax buck by loading up on assets that may be further along the risk spectrum, keeping safer investments that pay dividends or have slower growth rates in other accounts.

Accordingly, for investors looking for top growth stocks to put in their TFSAs right now, here are two top Canadian options I still think are worth considering right now.

Shopify

Headquartered in Ottawa, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is one of Canada’s most valuable publicly traded companies with a market capitalization of more than $137 billion. Shopify is an e-commerce company that provides an all-inclusive online platform where millions of businesses sell their products and services.

Over the past few years, Shopify has demonstrated impressive growth. This strong performance has come despite the company’s absolutely massive market capitalization. Among Canadian growth stocks, Shopify has remained among my top picks in this space for a long time, and I continue to think that this company has what it takes to breach its previous post-pandemic highs over time.

Much of that has to do with Shopify’s recent impressive growth. In the company’s latest quarterly reports, Shopify noted revenue and profit growth of 21% and 25%, respectively. Perhaps more notably, Shopify’s free cash flow increased by 243.3% year-over-year. The key growth drivers for this out-performance include the company’s global expansion, POS systems, and enterprise solutions.

Shopify’s solid fundamentals come from its competitive advantages, as the company has little competition apart from the big U.S. e-commerce giants (which shall not be named). The company’s asset-light business model frees up cash flow to be used to continue to grow its base, something I think long-term investors ought to like.

For those who want to bet on the future of e-commerce, Shopify is an excellent way to do so. As growth continues to accelerate higher over time, this is a stock that could really outperform the market, at least in my view.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is another top Canadian growth stock I’ve been pounding the table on for a long time. The company focuses on acquiring and managing various industry-specific software companies, currently servicing more than 125,000 clients in over 100 countries.

Constellation Software’s broad portfolio of software businesses has led to strong growth since its inception. Rapid growth has been due to the company’s aggressive acquisition policies, with organic growth following these acquisitions nicely, reflecting the kinds of synergies most acquirers can only dream of. These higher returns on invested capital than its peers have led to an absolutely skyrocketing share price, and one I think could be due for a split at some point, given we’re now above $4,000 per share.

With hundreds of vertical market software companies in its portfolio, Constellation Software serves a range of niche industries its competitors largely won’t touch. This has created a moat of sorts, and it is a reason behind the company’s perpetually high valuation multiple.

Sure, in the case of a downturn, both Constellation Software and Shopify could see some valuation compression. But for now, these are two companies I think are well-positioned for long-term growth. They would certainly be buys on any major dips moving forward.