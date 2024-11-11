Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 TSX Stocks With Market-Beating Potential

2 TSX Stocks With Market-Beating Potential

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) stock has been soaring of late but remains cheap from a valuation perspective.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
rising arrow with flames

Source: Getty Images

It can be smart to go with the better business and pay a higher price of admission than opt for the seemingly dirt-cheap, deep-value play that you may find out is cheap for a reason after spending three or more years waiting patiently for Mr. Market to correct his pricing error.

As Warren Buffett once put it, it’s better to go for the “wonderful” business at a fair price than the “fair” business at a wonderful price. Such a rule has helped Buffett really score solid returns over the years. In this piece, we’ll look at a few proven market beaters that I view as fantastic companies that are worth owning at fair multiples.

Of course, it’d be nice to have one’s cake and eat it, too, with the stocks of wonderful companies priced at equally wonderful multiples. However, the opportunity to get these doesn’t come along all too often. And it may not be worth waiting around for them as, for the most part, other investors may have recognized such bargains and snatched them up before you’ve had a chance to hit the buy button.

Here are two TSX stocks that have been proven winners but aren’t all too overvalued. Arguably, I think they can keep up their winning ways over the next three to five years. So, if you’re a Canadian investor looking for top-tier exposure at reasonable, albeit not “steal” prices, consider the following stocks.

Fairfax Financial Holdings

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) stock looks lofty at more than $1,800 per share. Further, the stock chart seems to have blasted off in recent years, drawing concern for some who are put off by parabolic trajectories.

In many prior pieces, I’ve stated that FFH stock still looked like a great deal despite the hot run and that the name had legs to move even higher. At 7.98 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), FFH may just be one of those rare “have your cake and eat it, too” types of bargains.

The firm’s fundamentals are improving by leaps and bounds (the investment portfolio is robust, and insurance underwriting is doing well). Yet, the P/E multiple still doesn’t reflect the rate of improvement, at least in my view.

In its latest third-quarter earnings, underwriting was “outstanding.” Going into 2025, I expect them to stay that way, especially as top boss Prem Watsa looks to position his bets for Trump’s return to the Oval Office.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is a waste collection service provider that’s been a steady performer in recent years. Though WCN stock isn’t as blistering as FFH, the name has still slowly and steadily delivered for long-term investors. At writing, the stock goes for 23.6 times forward P/E — a fair multiple to pay for a simple, proven market-beater.

Only time will tell if shares of WCN can keep outperforming the TSX Index. As the firm continues wheeling and dealing in its industry, I’d say the low-risk growth profile makes WCN stock a name worth holding for decades at a time.

Also, the 0.7%-yield dividend is positioned for huge growth, making it an ideal play for a young investor who may want a fatter payout in the more distant future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock That Could Create $5,000 in Tax-Free Passive Income in 10 Years

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) certainly looks like a top dividend stock with outsized total return upside worth buying right now.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian ETFs $100 Can Buy on the TSX Today

| Andrew Button

Dividend ETFs like BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) can add passive income to your portfolio.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Investing

Is Manulife Stock a Good Buy?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here's what’s behind Manulife stock’s surge in 2024 and why it could still be a smart buy for your portfolio.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

Is WSP Global Stock a Buy for its 0.6% Dividend Yield?

| Kay Ng

Here's why investors should look beyond WSP Global stock's tiny dividend yield.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

6 Percent Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This TSX Passive-Income Stock in Bulk!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for a TSX passive-income titan? Here's one stock that pays handsomely that you will regret not buying…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for a Lifetime in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want stability in your long-term TFSA, then these four are choices you can pick up again and again.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Investing

TFSA Investors: Don’t Sleep on These Dividend Deals!

| Joey Frenette

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM) and another dividend deal are worth pouncing on.

Read more »

gift is bigger than the other
Investing

My 2 Favourite Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have solid fundamentals and the ability to deliver solid growth, making them attractive long-term bets.

Read more »