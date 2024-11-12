Member Login
Home » Investing » A Top Investor Says This Strategy Outperforms 95% of Fund Managers

A Top Investor Says This Strategy Outperforms 95% of Fund Managers

Buying Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) cheaply would probably work out well.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

How would you like to know an investing strategy that outperforms 95% of Wall Street’s highly paid fund managers in the long term?

You might think such a strategy to be arcane knowledge locked away in a bank vault somewhere, but in fact, some such strategies are quite well known.

One of those strategies is indexing. Studies have shown that index funds outperform 95% of similar active funds over a 20-year time frame. The degree of index outperformance over active funds varies from market to market — it’s weaker among small caps and bonds than large-cap stocks. However, for the S&P 500 and related large indexes, the 95% statistic usually holds true.

But what if there was an investment strategy that performed even better than indexing? A relatively simple strategy involves a diversified portfolio somewhat similar to that of an index fund but with a little more selectivity about the timing of stock purchases.

According to the late investing legend Charlie Munger, such a strategy exists. Shortly before his death, Munger was quoted as saying, “If you only buy quality stocks on the 200-week moving average, you’ll outperform the S&P 500 by a wide margin.” That’s a pretty bold claim, given how hard the S&P 500 is to beat. However, assuming that Munger’s “quality stocks” could be identified, the strategy would probably work, as the investor would be buying good assets when they’re down.

Quality stocks

The hardest part of Charlie Munger’s “quality stocks on the 200-week moving average” strategy is identifying quality stocks. What Munger means here is companies with durable competitive advantages that are highly profitable.

A classic example of a Canadian stock that scores high on the quality factor is Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR). It has a strong competitive position, having only one major competitor. It is highly profitable, with a 32% net income margin, a 15% free cash flow margin and a 27.55% return on equity. Finally, it has an irreplaceable role in North America’s economy, shipping $250 billion worth of goods per year and rising. This combination of qualities argues that CN Railway is a high-quality business.

The above paragraph isn’t meant to be a recommendation of CN Railway’s stock. Although the business is great, the stock is a little pricier than I’d like, given its merely so-so growth. However, CN Railway acquired cheaply enough, and it is definitely an asset worth owning.

The 200-week moving average

Once you’ve identified some quality stocks, your next step is to buy them on the 200-week moving average. The 200-week moving average is basically the average price over a 200-week period or a little less than four years. Buying on the 200-week moving average means you’re not buying at an extremely high level for the stock. Assuming you’ve identified your “quality stocks” correctly, then buying them at that level should work out, as it means you’re buying something with a future brighter than its past at a price lower than at its peak.

I’ve never backtested Munger’s strategy, but I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that it works. It makes intuitive sense. At any rate, it’s something to think about.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

3 Everyday CRA Red Flags Investors Should Really Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CRA can be a blessing and a curse, but if you make sure to follow the rules and not…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Dividend Stocks

Where Will OpenText Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) stock's uncertain future: AI potential versus stagnant growth over the next 12 months

Read more »

A man smiles while playing a video game.
Tech Stocks

A Few Years From Now, You’ll Wish You Bought This Undervalued Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend-paying but undervalued tech stock is a buying opportunity for both income and growth investors.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy TMX Group Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Andrew Button

TMX Group (TSX:X) is Canada's biggest stock exchange owner.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Canadian National Railway Stock is on Sale: Why Now is the Time to Invest

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR stock has long been a top stock, with a solid position in a railway duopoly. But right now is…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

This 7.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We all want dividends, and having them come out monthly is ideal! But this might be a strong choice for…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Is Northland Power Stock a Buy for its 6% Dividend Yield

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Northland Power stock is cheap and ready to move higher as major projects near completion. In the meantime, we have…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks That Just Increased Their Dividends (Again)!

| Robin Brown

These three top Canadian stocks just increased their dividend. No surprise since they have a great record of growing earnings…

Read more »