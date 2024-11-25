Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Way to Use a TFSA to Earn $250 Monthly Income

1 Way to Use a TFSA to Earn $250 Monthly Income

Here’s one way long-term investors can utilize a Tax-Free Savings Account to generate $250 per month in passive income in retirement.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Whether you are saving surplus cash for a rainy-day fund or planning for retirement, a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) provides an easy option for Canadian investors to consider. Any Canadian who is 18 years or older and has a valid social insurance number (SIN) can open a TFSA.

All capital gains, interest, and dividend income you earn in this tax savings account are tax-free, as well as withdrawals. With a small but regular contribution to a TFSA, you can create an alternative revenue stream to achieve your goals. 

For those looking to do just that, here’s one top way to utilize a TFSA to earn $250 in monthly passive income over time.

Contribute the maximum amount possible over time

In order to generate $250 per month in passive income with relatively high-yielding assets (such as equities) yielding, say, 5%, investors will need to have around $60,000 invested to generate this kind of monthly income.

Accordingly, investing the maximum amount each year (or at least having an account open and letting one’s annual contribution room roll over) is an important part of bundling up to a $60,000 account (or larger) over time.

It’s also worth noting that not all dividend-paying stocks or fixed-income securities pay out monthly distributions. Thus, in order to achieve a true monthly income stream of $250/month that isn’t lumpy (quarterly or semi-annual distributions can mean big payouts on some months and other months with no income), looking at dividend-paying securities that offer monthly distributions could be the way to go.

A number of top real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer monthly distributions. Additionally, these investment vehicles are generally highly regulated and required to pay out a certain percentage of their cash flows (typically around 90%) to investors. Thus, for those looking to utilize their TFSAs to generate tax-free income streams, REITs can be a great way to go.

Other factors to consider

In addition to investing regularly (which is commonplace advice for most individuals and is worth heeding), there are other factors that investors looking to utilize a TFSA ought to be aware of.

For one, contribution limits change over time (the 2024 limit is $7,000 while the 2023 limit was $6,500, and 2022’s limit came in at $6,000). As inflation continues, investors can expect to be able to contribute more to their TFSA over time. And the good news is that these contribution limits roll over. So, if one year is particularly tight, but an investor has excess funds in the following year, it’s possible to make larger distributions than the yearly limit suggests.

Additionally, choosing the right account is an important step for investors looking to pick their own investments. A number of top Canadian banks provide traditional TFSAs, which are managed by employees and typically utilize the bank’s own mutual funds. The fees with these accounts can be higher than other alternative investments individuals can choose in a self-directed account. This is the route I go, which I think makes sense for the majority of investors (even those who don’t know much about investing) due to the rise of low-cost index funds.

Finally, choosing the assets one wants to put into their TFSA is the last and most important step. Again, I’d encourage most investors to seek passive investments, such as index-tracking ETFs, which can provide incredible diversification at very low management fees. But those looking to pick their own stocks (such as REITs or other passive income-generating investments) can do so in a self-directed account as well.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

More on Investing

Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $1,000

| Puja Tayal

Investing in stocks is not about timing but consistency. If you have $1,000 to invest, these stocks offer an attractive…

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

Is Manulife Stock a Buy for its 3.5% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife stock has been a long-time dividend winner, but the average has come down over the last few years. So…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly dividend income can be a saviour, but especially when it provides passive income like this!

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Investing

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks Under $50

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Amid buoyant markets and improving optimism, these three under-$50 Canadian stocks are poised to earn superior returns in the long…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks still offer attractive dividend yields.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Oil Price Outlook for 2025, Plus Smart Energy Stocks

| Adam Othman

If you are looking to buy some energy stocks now or next year, it's essential to consider the oil price…

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Tech Stocks

2 Things to Know About Dye & Durham Stock Before You Buy

| Puja Tayal

Dye & Durham stock has given some good returns to those who bought the dip. Is the stock still a…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Metals and Mining Stocks

This Billionaire Is Selling Micron and Picking up This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Prem Watsa may have sold some Micron, but he's putting the funds towards something with even more growth potential.

Read more »