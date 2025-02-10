Member Login
Home » Investing » Young Canadian Investors: 1 TFSA-Perfect Growth Stock for 2025

Young Canadian Investors: 1 TFSA-Perfect Growth Stock for 2025

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) could have a big year after lagging in 2024.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

Young investors should seek to invest in long-term growers with their TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) funds. Indeed, whenever there’s a chance to pick up a proven long-term growth sensation at a fair or even modest discount, young investors should be ready to make a move, even if Wall or Bay Street is starting to get gloomy, whether due to a missed earnings report (you can’t top them all the time!), some short-term bearish headline, or other potential unknowns that can startle most other shareholders. It can be hard to tell what’s a real buying opportunity and what’s a red or yellow flag that signals it’s time to hit the sell button.

That’s why investors should be ready to put in the homework so that they can know how to react to events that most others tend to overreact to. Indeed, it’s overreactions to the negative events that tend to open up a window to buy. With patience, discipline, and the ability to understand a firm’s long-term growth narrative, fundamentals, new drivers that could come to be in the medium term, and, of course, risks to one’s thesis, young Canadian investors can do well with their TFSAs.

In this piece, we’ll check in one or two names that I think would make for perfect additions for what could be a turbulent year that may not see double-digit percentage gains in the S&P 500 or TSX Index. Just because the markets get rocked with volatility and lower expected returns does not mean you can’t make a decent return when adjusted for potential downside risks. Consider the following pair if you’re looking for upside in a rather uncertain year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a convenience store consolidator that’s trying to acquire the great 7-Eleven in what would be a historic deal in convenience retail. Indeed, it’s tough to tell the final offer price and if Japanese regulators will let such a deal go through. Either way, I like Couche-Tard’s chances at extracting colossal synergies from a convenience store behemoth that hasn’t been firing on all cylinders in recent years. Indeed, 7-Eleven in Couche-Tard’s hands could be the formula for considerable shareholder value creation, even if Couche-Tard ends up paying some percentage more.

Of course, the Circle K owner still has a long way to go before the deal ends, with many regulatory hurdles to pass. If no deal happens (there’s a good chance of this, I believe), perhaps ATD stock could gain as investors look for the firm to make “cheaper” bets in other corners of the global convenience retail market. Personally, I’m fine with either scenario, as management has proven to be a fantastic value creator through mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Either way, I like the valuation of ATD shares after sinking 4% in the past year and around 13% from all-time highs.

Couche is a very high-quality consumer staple growth company with incredible stewards. When you consider the M&A and margin-driving opportunities, it’s clear that Couche-Tard is still very much a growth gem despite recent quarters of muted results. If TFSA investors stick with the name long term, I think they’ll be quite happy with the results. For now, though, be ready for choppiness as private equity looks to compete to buy up 7-Eleven. Will Couche-Tard walk away from its convenience store legend? Time will tell. Either way, winning 7-Eleven would be a huge win for Canadian business.

At 19.53 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), I think shares are a fantastic value for young investors seeking defensive growth at a reasonable price. With insulation from potential Trump tariffs and a natural hedge against a sagging loonie (a considerable part of the business is done in the U.S. market in U.S. dollars!), ATD could stand out from the pack if tariffs do come online in March.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,135 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Beyond regular income, dividend stocks can provide some strong returns as well!

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Investing

3 Reasons to Buy WELL Health Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Sneha Nahata

WELL Health stock trades at attractive valuation, remains immune to the U.S.-Canada tariffs, and offers high growth.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 14% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want perfection, this railway stock is one of the best buys to grab for a steal of a…

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer Canadian Stocks for Cautious Investors

| Kay Ng

For cautious investors looking for steady income and long-term growth, both Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Natural Resources are good considerations.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Utilities Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three utility stocks are excellent additions to your portfolio, given their stable cash flows and consistent dividend growth.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Investing

TSX Value Alert: 2 Overlooked Canadian Opportunities

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top TSX value stocks long-term investors may want to look at, particularly with tariff war concerns picking…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Utility Stock to Buy for Big Total Returns

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's how Emera (TSX:EMA) stock – a Canadian utility gem with a 5.2% yield – could generate outsized total returns…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy Now in Canada

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks are growing dividends at a solid pace and offer compelling yield, making them top income bets.

Read more »