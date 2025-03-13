Member Login
Home » Investing » Canadian Natural Resources: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Canadian Natural Resources: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

This energy stock has certainly made an impression on investors in the past. But with tariffs coming down hard, what’s next for the stock?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) continues to be a pivotal player in Canada’s oil and gas sector. Yet the current volatility in the markets, especially within the energy sector, has caused some pretty tough issues for investors.

Ongoing tariff and trade wars have hit a curve ball for CNQ and other energy stocks alike. Many are wondering whether this energy stock still has the appeal that it once did. So, let’s take a look at whether it still looks like a buy, a hold, or a sell.

Recent performance

In the past year, CNQ has demonstrated resilience amidst fluctuating oil prices. The energy stock’s ability to maintain a profit margin of 21.25% and an operating margin of 31.74% underscores its operational efficiency. However, it’s worth noting that the quarterly revenue growth year over year has seen a decline of 10.10%, indicating challenges in the current market environment.

The looming threat of a 25% tariff on Canadian imports by the U.S. administration has added a layer of uncertainty for CNQ and its peers. Given that Canada supplies a significant portion of U.S. crude imports, such tariffs could disrupt the supply chain, potentially affecting CNQ’s profitability and market dynamics.

Despite these challenges, CNQ has maintained a robust dividend yield, currently standing at 5.48%. This reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders, even in a volatile market.

Future outlook

The energy stock’s market capitalization has experienced fluctuations over the past year, reaching as high as $110.66 billion and currently standing at $82.37 billion. This volatility mirrors the broader trends in the energy sector, influenced by global economic conditions and geopolitical events.

Looking ahead, CNQ’s future outlook is intertwined with global oil demand and supply dynamics. The energy stock’s extensive reserves and diversified portfolio position it well to capitalize on any potential upticks in oil prices. However, external factors such as trade policies and environmental regulations will play a crucial role in shaping its trajectory.

Investors considering CNQ should weigh these factors carefully. While the energy stock’s fundamentals remain strong, external challenges could impact its performance in the short to medium term. Staying informed about policy changes and market trends will be essential for making well-informed investment decisions.

Bottom line

Canadian Natural Resources stands at a crossroads. Currently balancing its operational strengths against external uncertainties. Earnings release will provide further insights into the energy stock’s performance and its strategies to navigate the evolving landscape of the energy sector. Yet long-term investors will still want to consider factors such as tariffs and ongoing trade issues before making long-term decisions.

As always, potential investors are advised to conduct thorough research and consider their risk tolerance before making investment decisions, especially in sectors as dynamic as oil and gas. Yet, with a history of adaptability and resilience, CNQ remains a company to watch in 2025 as it strives to maintain its position in the ever-changing energy market. For now, especially amidst ongoing tariff talks, it might be best to wait for a better outlook or hold the energy stock before making a sale.

