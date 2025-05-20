Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » I’d Put $7,000 in This Reliable Dividend Knight Without Hesitation

I’d Put $7,000 in This Reliable Dividend Knight Without Hesitation

Given its healthy cash flows, high dividend yield, and solid growth prospects, Enbridge could continue its dividend growth, making it an excellent buy.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Amid a low interest rate environment, investing in quality dividend stocks would be an ideal strategy to boost your passive income. Along with delivering a stable passive income, dividend-paying companies are less prone to market volatility due to their consistent payouts, thus providing stability to your portfolios. Therefore, investors should look at investing in Dividend Knights, which not only deliver reliable dividend payouts but also raise their dividends consistently. Against this backdrop, I believe Enbridge (TSX:ENB) would be an ideal buy.

Enbridge’s historical performance

Enbridge is an energy infrastructure company that transports oil and natural gas across North America through its pipeline network. It also has a solid presence in North American natural gas utility and renewable energy businesses. It operates its pipeline business under a cost-of-service framework and long-term take-or-pay contracts, thus shielding its financials from market volatility and commodity price fluctuations. Its low-risk utility businesses and power-purchase agreement-backed renewable assets stabilize its financials and cash flows.

Meanwhile, the company delivered an impressive first-quarter performance earlier this month, with its adjusted EPS (earnings per share) and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) growing by 12% and 17.6%, respectively. The contribution from acquiring the three utility assets, higher mainline throughput, favourable rate settlements, higher distribution charges due to rate increases and customer base expansion, and favourable currency translation boosted its financials.

Amid its reliable financials, Enbridge has delivered an average total shareholder return of 11.8% over the last 20 years, outperforming the broader equity markets. The company has consistently rewarded its shareholders by paying dividends for 70 years. It has also raised its dividends at a 9% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) since 1995 and currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 6.01%. Now, let’s look at its growth prospects.

Enbridge’s growth prospects

Moreover, rising energy demand and an increased transition towards renewable energy sources have created a long-term growth potential for Enbridge. The company’s management projects a $50 billion growth opportunity across its four business segments—liquids pipelines, gas transmission, gas distribution and storage, and renewable power—through 2030. The company has also planned to make a disciplined capital investment of $9-$10 billion annually to expand its asset base and drive its financials.

Meanwhile, Enbridge’s debt-to-EBITDA stood at 4.9 at the end of the first quarter. The company’s management expects the contributions from three utility asset acquisitions to strengthen the ratio in the coming quarters. At the end of the first quarter, the company’s liquidity stood at a healthy $ 13.4 billion and is well-equipped to support its growth prospects.

Amid these growth initiatives, Enbridge’s management expects EPS growth of 4-6% annually through 2026 and 5% thereafter. The company also hopes to raise dividends at a 3% CAGR through 2026 and 5% thereafter.

Investors’ takeaway

Enbridge has delivered impressive returns of over 25% in the last 12 months, beating the broader equity markets. The company’s solid quarterly performances and falling interest rates have boosted its stock price. Despite the recent increase in its stock price, the company’s valuation looks reasonable, with its next-12-month price-to-sales multiple at 2.9. Considering all these factors, I believe Enbridge would be an ideal buy to earn a reliable passive income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

This 5.8% Yielding TSX Star Is Trading at a Rare Discount

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the reasons behind BCE's significant discount after its dividend cut and what it means for future growth prospects.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $4,700 in the TSX Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An outperforming hidden gem is a safe and financially rewarding investment option in the TSX today.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

Tariff Turmoil: This Canadian Stock Is a Buying Opportunity

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This Canadian stock is a buying opportunity because of the long-term viability of the business, notwithstanding the tariff turmoil.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $5,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip Canadian stocks such as Dollarama should help you deliver outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever for Tax-Free Wealth Growth

| Adam Othman

Consider adding these two giants from their respective industries if you’re on the hunt for long-term investments in a self-directed…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Crushing Machine With $15,000!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock can be one of the best options for investors looking for growth, income, and so much more.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $8,700 in the TSX Today

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in May

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) and two other income stocks look like a great value for those who have to have a dividend…

Read more »