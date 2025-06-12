Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best $7,000 TFSA Investments for Canadian Investors

The Best $7,000 TFSA Investments for Canadian Investors

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a great value and growth play for new TFSA investors.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

It’s the big question on the minds of many new TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) investors at any given time: what’s the best investment to make in today’s climate?

Indeed, Trump tariff turmoil paved the way for a rather treacherous first half of the year. But with things settling down ahead of summer, investors may have the opportunity to take their time as they examine the broad slate of deals to be had today without having to be panicked over the non-stop negative headlines we saw just over two months ago.

Of course, there could be more in the way of negative surprises with tariffs in the second half. However, with China and the U.S. negotiating, it may be unwise to rule out positive surprises as well. In this piece, we’ll check out a name that I think is more of a deep-value play going into July.

For TFSA investors who are still searching for a name to put their latest TFSA contribution (of $7,000) to work, the following name, I think, could be worth adding to your summer watchlist.

As always, do your own research and analysis before putting a sum as substantial as $7,000 on one stock at any given moment. If you’re a big investor who’s already diversified, the following name may be worth a big bet. However, if you’re a beginner investor, I’d argue that spreading your first $7,000 across a slate of names (or exchange-traded funds) would be best.

Couche-Tard: A perfect stock to stash in a TFSA

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) shares stand out as an intriguing pick-up for TFSA investors looking for value, long-term growth, and dividend raises. The convenience retailer has been stuck in the penalty box for about a year now, and I think it’s about to skate out of it sometime soon, especially if we get a resolution with the potential deal to buy 7 & i Holdings (that’s the parent firm of 7-Eleven). Over the past few weeks, we’ve had quite a few updates on the proposed deal.

We’ve heard of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) being signed as a signal that a deal could be close, as well as news of shareholders’ support to fend off a Couche-Tard takeover. Indeed, things seem to be changing by the month. I have no idea if a deal’s still likely at this juncture. Personally, I think it’s best to trust the firm’s managers as they take their time to make their move. Whichever move it’ll be, it’s one I, as a shareholder, am supportive of.

In any case, I think ATD stock is too cheap to ignore, as too much focus has been placed on the proposed deal, with a bit less attention given to the actual growth opportunity at hand.

If Couche-Tard can’t have its way with 7 & i Holdings’s managers, the company has more than enough cash to take advantage of all sorts of deals. Indeed, the robust balance sheet leaves Couche’s value-minded managers in a strong position as they aim to secure some attractive deals to fuel that impressive merger and acquisition-driven long-term growth engine.

With a management team that’s not afraid to go the extra mile on due diligence, I’d be inclined to buy the stock after any period of seasonal weakness. As the stock recovers from a brief drop into a bear market (a more than 21% fall from peak to trough), I think it could be time to start doing some buying. It’s a TFSA mainstay, in my opinion, and it’s likely headed higher as the 7 & i saga (hopefully) nears its end in the second half of 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

