The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

If you buy a growth stock that has already reached a stage where it’s delivering real results, you’re putting your money in a safe business with traction, not just future potential. And honestly, that’s where the real wins often happen. Unlike many startups still chasing profitability, some growth-focused Canadian companies are already bringing in strong profits, building customer loyalty, and laying out clear expansion plans. If you’ve got $5,000 to invest today, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) could be a great choice.

Let me quickly walk you through why I think Aritzia is the smartest growth stock to buy today, and why I’m excited about its future.

The smartest growth stock to buy now

Let’s start with what the company does. Aritzia is a Vancouver-based women’s fashion retailer that designs and sells its own brands through a network of 130 boutiques across North America and its expanding e-commerce platform.

ATZ stock currently trades at $67.40 per share with a market cap of $7.7 billion. Interestingly, the stock has jumped over 80% in the past year, and more than 255% over the past five years as its growth fundamentals continue to improve.

This strong performance has mainly been fueled by Aritzia’s fast-growing U.S. sales, a booming digital presence, and the successful opening of new flagship stores. In fact, Aritzia’s U.S. sales jumped 48.5% YoY (year-over-year) in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2025 (ended February 2025), accounting for over 61% of its total revenue.

The company’s sharp focus on its product mix and inventory strategy has also played a big role in boosting its financial performance. These efforts led to fewer markdowns, better margins, and much stronger demand both online and in stores in recent quarters.

Analyzing financial growth

Last quarter, Aritzia’s revenue rose 31.3% YoY to $895.1 million. More importantly, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) more than doubled to $160.9 million, with margins expanding to 18% compared to just 10.6% a year ago.

Moreover, the company’s net profit surged 312% to $99.6 million, as it improved margins across the board, reduced warehousing costs, and benefited from a positive sales mix.

Aritzia’s ability to manage costs, grow U.S. sales, and drive margin expansion shows how well it has handled a volatile retail environment in recent years.

Why this stock looks smart for long-term investors

With the contribution of its e-commerce continuing to climb in total sales, Aritzia is clearly hitting the mark with its online strategy. It’s also not slowing down when it comes to physical retail. It opened 12 new boutiques in the fiscal year 2025 and plans to open at least 12 more in fiscal 2026, with most of them in high-growth U.S. markets.

The company is also putting more money into technology and distribution infrastructure, including a new facility in Vancouver. These investments could help it keep its operations efficient as the business scales up further.

And while there’s some short-term uncertainty with tariffs and the broader economy, Aritzia’s balance sheet is strong, with over $285 million in cash and no current liquidity concerns. That puts it in a good spot to keep growing in the long run, even if the environment gets a little bumpy.