TFSA Warning: 3 New CRA Rules You Need to Know in 2025

TFSA Warning: 3 New CRA Rules You Need to Know in 2025

The CRA can change rules on a dime, so here’s how to protect yourself from any changes.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has become one of the best tools for Canadian investors to build wealth. But even great tools come with fine print. In 2025, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) introduced a few new TFSA rules and clarified others, which could trip up savers if they’re not careful. Whether you have been maxing out your TFSA for years or are just getting started, these new rules matter. It’s not about panic. It’s about staying informed. So let’s look at how understanding how the TFSA works in 2025 can help you avoid costly mistakes.

Contribution room

Let’s start with the updated contribution room. For 2025, the CRA kept the annual limit at $7,000. That’s the same as 2024, but it remains indexed to inflation. If you’ve never contributed to a TFSA before and were at least 18 in 2009, you now have a lifetime limit of $102,000! It’s a good chunk of change and enough to start earning serious passive income.

But it’s easy to lose track. A lot of Canadians assume small deposits or exchange-traded fund (ETF) purchases don’t count against the limit, but everything that goes in does. That includes dividends automatically reinvested or even cash transfers between TFSA accounts if not handled correctly. The CRA is getting more precise in how it monitors this activity. It’s always best to verify your available room on your CRA account before making deposits.

Withdrawals

Next is the withdrawal rule. This isn’t new, but the CRA made a point of clarifying it again in 2025. Any money you take out of your TFSA only gets added back to your contribution room in the next calendar year. For example, if you pull out $4,000 in August 2025, you can’t re-contribute that amount until January 1, 2026.

If you accidentally re-contribute it this year, and you’ve already hit your $7,000 limit, the CRA could charge a penalty of 1% per month on the excess. That adds up fast. It’s a common mistake, especially when investors take money out for emergencies or to lock in a quick gain. The safest play? Don’t assume you can redeposit this year. Check your room first or wait for January.

Advantage rule

The third rule involves something called the “advantage” rule. This one’s less talked about but more relevant for active investors. The CRA is cracking down on anything that looks like you’re getting special treatment in your TFSA. That could include non-arm’s-length transactions, swap transactions between registered and non-registered accounts, or leveraging insider knowledge.

Even transferring securities that increase disproportionately in value within a short period could be flagged. It sounds technical (and it is) but the gist is simple. Keep it straightforward. Use your TFSA for regular, approved investments like stocks, ETFs, and guaranteed investment certificates (GIC). Anything exotic might invite scrutiny.

Keep it safe

If you’re playing it safe and want regular income, BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (TSX:ZWB) might be one of the best choices to hold in your TFSA this year. It holds Canada’s big banks and uses a covered call strategy to generate higher income. As of the most recent data, ZWB trades around $20.50 and offers a yield close to 7%. That’s monthly income paid out without taxes inside your TFSA. In fact, ZWB’s 12-month trailing return is up over 17%, helped by strength in Canadian financials and steady options premiums.

It’s not perfect. The distribution recently dropped from $0.12 to $0.11 per unit. But even with that adjustment, it’s still a solid income earner for long-term investors. You don’t need to watch it every day. And it’s a Canadian-listed ETF, which means the income is tax-free in your TFSA.

Bottom line

The bottom line is this. TFSAs are incredibly powerful, but 2025’s CRA updates make it more important than ever to use them correctly. Stick to your limits. Know the withdrawal rules. Avoid risky behaviour. Then, once that’s covered, consider income-focused picks like ZWB. It’s a simple, tax-efficient way to put your TFSA to work.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

