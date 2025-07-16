Member Login
A 4.9% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

Do you need cash on a regular basis? Then pick up this one while it’s still a great price.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
With rising financial anxiety among Canadians, especially among younger generations, it’s more important than ever to find investments that offer both peace of mind and income. Scotiabank’s latest second-quarter (Q2) Worry Poll shows that 30% of Canadians don’t know how to make their money work best, and over 48% of Millennials and Gen Z are sacrificing necessities to afford wants. That’s where a dividend stock like Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) can shine. This industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) currently offers a generous 4.9% dividend yield and pays in cold, hard cash every month.

About Granite

Granite REIT owns and manages a global portfolio of high-quality logistics, warehouse, and industrial properties. It’s the kind of real estate that keeps humming even when the economy hits a speed bump. In its most recent earnings report for Q1 2025, Granite pulled in $154.7 million in revenue, up from $138.9 million the year before. That’s a solid jump in a market where many REITs are facing declining rents or higher vacancies.

More importantly for income investors, Granite generated $91 million in funds from operations (FFO), up from $82.4 million the previous year. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), a cleaner look at how much cash is left after expenses and maintenance, came in at $88.4 million. The REIT paid out $53.1 million in distributions during the quarter. That’s a 60% AFFO payout ratio, down from 67% last year, which suggests the dividend is not just generous but sustainable.

The per-unit numbers help tell the story. Diluted FFO was $1.46 per unit, up from $1.30, and diluted AFFO was $1.41, up from $1.22. The REIT’s net income came in lower at $43.9 million versus $89.1 million a year ago, but that’s due to fair value adjustments on properties, not a drop in rental cash flow. The core business is still going strong, with net operating income up to $125.7 million.

Looking ahead

Granite’s secret sauce is its tenant base and property type. Most of its buildings are mission-critical logistics facilities, which means tenants stick around for the long term. With a diversified portfolio spread across Canada, the U.S., and Europe, the REIT isn’t overly exposed to any one market or economic hiccup. Demand for industrial real estate, especially warehouses tied to e-commerce and supply chain resilience, remains high. That helps keep rent collections reliable, even when consumer spending slows down.

Another point in Granite’s favour is its conservative payout ratios. At a time when many high-yield investments are burning through cash or raising debt to maintain dividends, Granite is doing the opposite. It’s paying out less of its cash flow while still offering one of the highest yields among its peers. The 4.9% yield is calculated based on current distributions and a recent unit price in the $72 range.

That yield, paid monthly, is no small deal. On a $10,000 investment, you’d collect about $469 per year, or roughly $39 each month. That’s income you can use or reinvest, without waiting for quarterly payments. For retirees, part-time workers, or anyone looking to smooth out their income, that kind of consistency can be priceless.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GRT.UN$72.00138$3.40$469.20Monthly$9,936.00

Bottom line

Of course, no investment is risk-free. Granite is exposed to interest rate movements, like all REITs. Higher rates can pressure property values and borrowing costs. But with strong operating performance, improving payout ratios, and continued demand for industrial real estate, Granite is better positioned than many to navigate these headwinds.

So, if you’re part of the 30% that’s unsure how to make your money work best or among the 48% juggling needs and wants, Granite might be a smart answer. It pays you monthly, it’s backed by steady rent from essential facilities, and it offers one of the highest, most reliable yields on the TSX. In uncertain times, that kind of financial confidence is worth holding on to.

