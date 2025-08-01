Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Grow $10K Into a Lifetime of Passive Income

How to Grow $10K Into a Lifetime of Passive Income

These TSX-listed companies are known for their consistent dividend payouts and growth, and attractive yields of 6% or more.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
people relax on mountain ledge

Source: Getty Images

Growing $10K into a lifetime of passive income may sound ambitious, but with the right strategy and patience, it’s entirely achievable. The idea is to focus on dividend growth stocks. These are TSX stocks that pay dividends and consistently increase them. Moreover, reinvesting dividends allows you to buy more shares, which then generate more dividends, and so on. Over the years, reinvesting even modest dividends can multiply your wealth dramatically, thanks to the power of compound interest.

Against this background, here are two fundamentally strong dividend growth stocks that can help generate a lifetime of passive income.

Enbridge stock

For investors seeking to generate a lifetime of passive income, they could consider Enbridge (TSX:ENB), one of the top dividend growth stocks. This leading energy infrastructure company generates stable cash flows regardless of economic or commodity cycles. Its long-term contracts, regulated tolling systems, and low-risk commercial agreements provide predictability to its earnings and add resilience.

Since going public in 1953, Enbridge has consistently paid dividends. Moreover, in December 2024, it raised its quarterly payout by 3% to $0.9425 per share, marking its 30th consecutive annual increase. Over the past five years, Enbridge has returned $35 billion to shareholders and plans to return $40–$45 billion more over the next five, supported by its strategy of utility-like growth, low-cost expansion opportunities, and operational efficiency through automation and scale.

Enbridge’s future payouts will be supported by its highly diversified and low-risk business model. With over 200 asset streams, including three recently acquired premier U.S. gas utilities, it generates high-quality, recurring cash flows from a wide range of sources. More than 98% of its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) is protected by regulated or take-or-pay contracts, shielding it from market volatility. Plus, over 80% of its earnings have built-in inflation protection, further bolstering financial stability.

The energy infrastructure company’s demand-driven assets are projected to witness high utilization despite global trade tensions, with minimal exposure to commodity prices and tariffs. Further, its strong balance sheet, high-quality customer base, and focus on reducing debt positions it well to pay and increase dividends in the years to come.

Telus stock

Telus (TSX:T) is another attractive stock to buy and hold for a lifetime of passive income. This Canadian telecom giant has returned over $21 billion to shareholders in dividends since 2004. Further, it raised its dividend 27 times in the past 14 years. This reflects its ability to grow its earnings year after year and commitment to enhancing its shareholder value.

Currently offering a high yield of around 7.4%, Telus supports these payouts with a sustainable free cash flow payout ratio of 60–75%. Its ability to maintain and grow dividends is backed by solid operational performance and long-term growth investments. The company continues to expand its fibre and 5G networks, which translates into steady subscriber gains and earnings growth. In Q1 2025, Telus added 218,000 new customers, while postpaid churn remains under 1%, which is a sign of strong customer loyalty.

Beyond telecom, Telus is tapping into growth areas like the Internet of Things (IoT), while also streamlining operations and expanding sales channels. This multifaceted strategy is driving steady earnings growth and dividend payouts.

With capital expenditures expected to taper off and earnings likely to rise in the coming years, Telus is well-positioned to continue to pay and increase its dividend. Telus is targeting annual dividend increases of 3% to 8% through 2028, making it a reliable passive income stock.

The bottom line

For investors looking to build a reliable source of passive income that lasts a lifetime, Enbridge and Telus make a compelling pair. These TSX-listed companies are known for their consistent dividend payouts and growth, attractive yields, and the kind of stability that appeals to long-term income seekers.

A $10,000 investment, split evenly between Enbridge and Telus, can generate around $670.72 in annual passive income. That income can then be reinvested to boost future returns, helping investors steadily grow their wealth over time.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutsFrequency
Enbridge$62.7579$0.943$74.50Quarterly
Telus$22.32224$0.416$93.18Quarterly
Price as of 07/31/2025

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

11.5% Monthly Cash Flow! This Dividend Stock Is My ATM Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Income investors look no further. This ETF pays a massive 11.5% dividend yield and pays out monthly.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 TSX Stocks for Contrarian Investors

| Andrew Walker

These TSX giants have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

Get Paid Every Month: 3 High-Yield TSX Stocks to Power Your Portfolio

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield dividend stocks can power your portfolio to consistently generate solid month passive income.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Is Watching These 6 Retirement Income Sources

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CRA isn't some evil genius, but it's certainly going to make sure you're reporting every retirement income source.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

An 8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Aditya Raghunath

KP Tissue is a small-cap TSX stock that offers you a yield of 8% in 2025. Is the dividend stock…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue Chips That Could Pay Canadian Investors for Life

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip stocks have strong fundamentals and a growing earnings base, and could pay higher dividends for life.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With Just $10,000

| Puja Tayal

Can a one-time investment of $10,000 in your TFSA earn $2,141 in annual cash payouts? The power of compounding can…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

7% Yielding Stocks to Consider for Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock and another 7% yielding play to invest in before the fourth quarter.

Read more »