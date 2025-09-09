20 Years of Passive Income: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

These stocks have sustainable payout ratios, strong earnings, and a proven record of dividend payment and growth.

If you’re aiming to build a source of stress-free passive income for the next 20 years, consider investing in high-quality dividend stocks. While no stock can guarantee a 100% safe dividend, the top Canadian stocks have sustainable payout ratios, strong earnings, solid fundamentals, and a proven record of distribution and growth, making them relatively safe bets to earn a steady passive income for decades.

Against this background, here are dividend stocks that can be relied upon for steady passive income over the next 20 years.

Fortis stock

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of the most reliable dividend stocks to own for earning passive income over the long term. This electric and gas utility company runs a low-risk, regulated business that generates predictable and growing cash flows, supporting its distributions.

Nearly the majority of Fortis’s operations (93% to be exact) are tied to electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution. This structure shields the company from risks associated with energy generation and volatility in commodity prices, ensuring that its cash flows remain consistent in all market conditions.

The utility giant currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.615 per share, which translates into a yield of over 3.6%. While its yield may not seem high compared to other dividend-paying stocks, Fortis’s true appeal lies in the sustainability of its payouts and track record of consistent increases. This blue-chip company has raised its dividend for 51 consecutive years. Moreover, management said that dividend growth will continue in the future years, driven by its expanding rate base and rising demand for electricity.

Fortis is expanding its regulated rate base through large-scale investments in infrastructure, which supports steady earnings growth over time. Management projects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% in its rate base through 2029. That growth, in turn, is expected to drive consistent earnings expansion and enable the company to increase its annual dividend by 4% to 6% during that period.

Fortis is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing energy demand. Its investments in modernizing transmission systems and upgrading infrastructure position it well to capitalize on the rising demand for electricity from energy-intensive sectors such as data centres, manufacturing, and mining.

In short, Fortis stock is a reliable, low-risk way to generate passive income for the next 20 years.

Canadian Natural Resources stock

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is another reliable dividend stock to start a passive income stream. The energy giant has never suspended or cut its dividend over the decades. Instead, it has steadily raised its annual dividend payments, supported by its high-quality assets, robust balance sheet, and resilient cash flows, even during volatile commodity markets.

Notably, Canadian Natural has increased its dividend for 25 straight years. Moreover, CNQ’s dividend has grown at a CAGR of 21% during that period, which is very high. In 2025, the company had already returned about $4.6 billion to shareholders, including $3.6 billion through dividends.

Looking ahead, its diversified portfolio of long-life, low-decline assets will likely generate reliable cash flow, supporting its payouts. Further, with low replacement costs and efficient operations, CNQ will likely deliver steady cash flow even through commodity price swings, providing a solid foundation for dividend growth.

Further, CNQ’s growth prospects remain strong, supported by a pipeline of low-risk, quick-to-execute projects, and a large undeveloped land base that enables repeatable drilling programs and long-term value creation.

Notably, the energy company maintains high ownership and control over its assets, which provides flexibility in development timing and scale. This ensures capital efficiency and positions the company to respond quickly to market shifts.

Overall, CNQ’s high-quality assets and resilient cash flow position it well to pay and increase its dividend in the years to come.