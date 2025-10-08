Member Login
Home » Investing » If You Bought 100 Shares of High-Yielding Telus, This Is How Much Passive Income You’d Get in 1 Year

If You Bought 100 Shares of High-Yielding Telus, This Is How Much Passive Income You’d Get in 1 Year

Telus offers a high yield of 7.7% and has a history of consistently paying and increasing dividends under its multi-year dividend growth plan.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
woman looks at iPhone

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Telus offers a high dividend yield of 7.7% and has a long record of dividend increases.
  • Its dividends are supported by steady earnings and a sustainable payout ratio of 60%–75% of free-cash-flow.
  • Telus has returned over $23 billion in dividends and targets annual dividend growth of 3%–8% through 2028.

The TSX has several top stocks that consistently pay and increase dividends. Thanks to their resilient payouts and growing dividends, these Canadian stocks are a reliable investment for generating worry-free passive income. One of them is Telus (TSX:T), which is known for rewarding shareholders with higher dividend yields.

This Canadian communications company has consistently paid and increased its dividend for years. Moreover, it offers a high yield. Also, Telus provides visibility over future dividend growth and maintains a sustainable payout ratio. All of these attributes make Telus a compelling dividend stock for passive income.

With this background, let’s take a closer look at what will drive Telus’s dividend growth and explore how much passive income you could earn in a year if you invested in 100 shares of this high-yield TSX stock.

Telus has paid $23 billion in dividends

Telus has a history of consistently paying and increasing dividends under its multi-year dividend growth program established in 2011. While it has increased its dividend multiple times, this communications service provider has returned more than $28 billion to shareholders through dividends and share purchases since 2004.  This includes over $23 billion in dividends and $5.2 billion in share buybacks.

Furthermore, Telus has extended its dividend growth program for the fifth time, targeting 3% to 8% annual dividend growth through 2028. T stock currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.416 per share, translating into an attractive yield of about 7.7% based on its closing price of $21.64 on October 7.

What could drive Telus’s dividend payouts?

Telus’s high yield is supported by its ability to deliver profitable growth and a sustainable payout ratio of 60–75% of free cash flow. This provides a healthy balance between rewarding shareholders and reinvesting in the business.

Telus is also likely to benefit from its diversified and growing portfolio of services. Its leading bundled offerings across mobile, home, and fibre connectivity continue to attract and retain customers, supported by the ongoing expansion of TELUS PureFibre to homes and businesses across Canada. This robust network infrastructure has helped the company maintain an impressively low postpaid mobile churn rate of just 0.9%, reflecting strong customer loyalty.

Beyond its core communications business, Telus is also benefiting from its strategic diversification. Telus Health, in particular, has become one of its key growth segments. The company’s investment in AI-driven smart home solutions, next-generation healthcare, and affordable security and entertainment services has further strengthened its competitive position.

At the same time, Telus continues to prioritize operational efficiency, debt reduction, and the divestiture of non-core assets. These moves strengthen its balance sheet and earnings. Looking ahead, as capital expenditures begin to moderate following years of heavy investment in network expansion, Telus expects free cash flow to grow significantly, creating additional room for dividend increases.

Here’s how much passive income you’d get

Telus is a dependable dividend stock to buy and hold for the long term. The company’s commitment to rewarding shareholders through regular dividend increases and a high yield makes it a solid choice for building steady passive income. If you invested in 100 shares of this high-yield TSX stock, you’d get $166.40 annually in passive income.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutsFrequency
Telus$21.64100$0.416$41.6Quarterly
Price as of 10/07/2025

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Should Benefit From the Recent Bank of Canada Rate Cut

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Highly leveraged, defensive companies like BCE should see their stocks rise in this falling interest rate environment.

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

Why Mining & Energy Could Drive Canada’s Next Leg Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Mining and clean energy are converging, so here’s why Lundin Mining and Northland Power are practical TSX plays for the…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

The Best REITs I’d Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering their strong occupancy rates, robust growth initiatives, and attractive yields, I remain bullish on these three REITs.

Read more »

sleeping man relaxes with clay mask and cucumbers on eyes
Dividend Stocks

These Dividend Stocks Work Overtime So You Don’t Have to

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer attractive yields and log track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could 10X Your $30,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s top two winning stocks in 2025 can help grow your money tenfold over a shorter timeframe.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Which Dividend Stocks in Canada Can Survive Rate Cuts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rate cuts could lift dividend stocks, so here are three TSX picks positioned to benefit from lower borrowing costs and…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

4 Canadian Dividend Stocks I Think Everyone Should Own

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four Canadian dividend stocks are smart options for everyone seeking consistent income streams.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Just Opened a Non-Registered Account? This TSX Monthly Dividend ETF is Tax-Efficient

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This dividend ETF is ideal for tax-efficient monthly income in a non registered account.

Read more »