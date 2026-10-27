What Telus’s Dividend Cut Can Teach Us, and the Stock I’d Buy Instead

There’s no easy way to deliver a dividend cut, but Telus (TSX:T) seems to be getting on the right track, even as shares stall.

If you want a steadier telecom pick, Quebecor offers a lower yield but stronger momentum and growth potential as it keeps taking share beyond Quebec.

Telus cut its dividend by 55% to protect cash flow and pay down debt, but the stock is still under pressure and a 6%+ yield doesn’t automatically mean a good return.

It’s been a few months since Telus (TSX: T) slashed its payout by a whopping 55%, and while there’s really no silver lining for income-oriented shareholders, I do think that it’s the right move and may very well help the firm get back on the right track sooner. Indeed, it shouldn’t have come as all too big of a surprise to learn of an ultra-high-yielder like Telus reducing its payout by more than half.

With interest rates at risk of rising again, repairing the balance sheet feels like the best use of any extra cash. Of course, many telecoms have quite a bit of debt that could act as that much more of a drag as the Bank of Canada looks to make its next move (maybe they’ll do nothing, but a hike feels increasingly likely as what remains of inflation sticks).

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Telus’ dividend cut is in the books. What next?

Either way, Telus’ not-so-surprising dividend cut, which many investors saw from a mile away, should shine a bright light on why the free cash flow picture and the actual fundamentals matter more than just the size of the upfront yield, especially if it has a chance to swell to the double digits as a result of considerable pressure on shares.

Even for the dip-buyers expecting a dividend reduction, it’s been tough to get behind shares of T as they fell to depths not seen since 2010. Even though the new payout is far better covered (and likely safe, even as industry pressures mount), investors might wish to be cautious when trying to time the bottom.

The yield is getting generous again, currently sitting above 6%, but as some investors learned the hard way, high yield doesn’t mean high return.

In fact, it can mean the opposite if the fundamental picture doesn’t add up, a dividend cut hits, and the surprise brings forth even more pressure on shares.

Fortunately, the free cash flow story is getting better, as is the road ahead if the firm can make good and chip away at the debt load, even in the face of higher rates. Personally, I think Telus is a great fit for investors willing to brave the negative momentum. For everyone else, there’s a less stomach-churning way to score decent value within the industry.

Quebecor

Quebecor (TSX: QBR.B) stands out as an intriguing telecom play that’s actually “working” in this climate. Even after Telus’s dividend reduction, Quebecor still can’t match its yield. And it’s not even close!

Arguably, Quebecor stock isn’t a buy for the yield (currently at 2.8%), but the dividend growth and capital gains potential, as the Quebec-based telecom continues to act as an industry disruptor. Is there still room for Quebecor to take share as it continues finding success beyond the Quebec market?

I definitely think so, especially given the upselling opportunities beyond mobile data.

Thus far, it looks like the same playbook that made the firm a standout success in Quebec is working with the continued expansion outside of the province. While the shares do seem overheated, up over 50% in the past year, I certainly wouldn’t be in a rush to run for the hills ahead of earnings.

At the end of the day, Quebecor is a proven industry winner with quite a high growth ceiling, given its still modest $14.8 billion market cap. And while time will tell if Telus, the laggard, can beat Quebecor, the big gainer, for the year ahead, I wouldn’t be surprised if more of the same is on the table.