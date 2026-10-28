FHSA vs. RRSP: Which Is Better for First-Time Homebuyers?

The FHSA and RRSP can both help first-time buyers, but the repayment difference becomes important once mortgage payments begin.

First-time buyers already have enough costs to manage without choosing the wrong savings account. The First Home Savings Account (FHSA) is often the stronger starting point as it can provide a tax deduction without creating a repayment obligation after a qualifying home withdrawal.

The Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) can still help. The important difference is what happens after the down payment leaves the account, when mortgage payments and other homeownership costs begin.

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Compare the same contribution

Suppose an eligible buyer contributes $8,000 at a 30% marginal tax rate. Claiming an eligible deduction through either account can save $2,400 in income tax. That’s the similar part.

A qualifying FHSA withdrawal is tax-free and doesn’t need to be repaid. An eligible RRSP withdrawal under the Home Buyers’ Plan is initially tax-free, but generally must be repaid over 15 years to avoid future income inclusion. An $8,000 Home Buyers’ Plan withdrawal therefore creates about $533.33 in annual scheduled repayments once the repayment period begins. A full $60,000 withdrawal creates $4,000 annually.

Current CRA guidance extends the repayment grace period for first withdrawals made in 2026 through 2028. For a first withdrawal in 2026, repayments begin in 2031. That postpones the cash obligation, but doesn’t eliminate it. The FHSA starts with $8,000 of participation room in the year it’s opened and has a $40,000 lifetime contribution limit. Eligible buyers can use both programs for the same qualifying home. Employer RRSP matching can also justify contributing there while building the FHSA.

L

Loblaw Companies (TSX: L) is a useful example of a business that can suit long-term money while remaining unsuitable for a down payment needed soon. It sells groceries and pharmacy products, giving it demand tied to everyday household needs.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 11.9% to $0.66. Total adjusted earnings grew 8.6%, a smaller increase. Share repurchases helped spread earnings across fewer shares, making per-share growth stronger than growth in the whole earnings pool.

At a recent price of $62.64, the stock traded at about 23.7 times earnings. The dividend yield was around 1%, making Loblaw primarily a growth-and-defensiveness choice, not a large income payer. For investors learning how to buy stocks, the key lesson is that an essential business can still have a volatile share price.

If an $8,000 down-payment investment fell 15% before closing, it would leave $6,800. The $1,200 shortfall would arrive exactly when the money was needed. The FHSA’s tax advantages wouldn’t repair it.

Cash savings and guaranteed investment certificates (GIC) that mature before the purchase are more suitable for a near-term home fund. Loblaw can belong in the separate retirement or long-term portfolio, where its store network and earnings growth have time to work. The business still faces food-price competition, labour costs, and the need to fund new stores and distribution capacity. Its defensive products reduce some economic sensitivity, but don’t justify paying any earnings multiple.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can complement the home plan by holding emergency savings and closing-cost money. That keeps the qualifying home withdrawal separate from cash needed for other purposes.

Bottom line

For an eligible buyer saving new money, the FHSA generally offers the cleaner home-buying benefit: a deduction today and no repayment after a qualifying withdrawal. The RRSP Home Buyers’ Plan can add funds, with a future repayment schedule. Loblaw is a reasonable long-term business investment, but the down payment needs stability more than stock-market upside.