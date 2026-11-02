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Just 2 Months Left in 2026! Here’s How to Make the Most of Your TFSA Room

These two growing TSX stocks could help Canadian investors make the most of their unused TFSA room before 2026 ends.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Author Bio Jitendra Parashar is a financial journalist who has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since June 2020. With more than 13 years of experience in financial journalism, equity research, and market analysis, he helps investors understand market developments and identify long-term investment opportunities. Before joining The Motley Fool Canada, Jitendra spent several years at Market Realist covering U.S. equities, major economic developments, and developments in the automotive and technology industries. He also worked in commodity and currency research at brokerage firms, gaining insight into how economic trends, central bank decisions, and geopolitical events influence financial markets. Jitendra writes for beginner investors, dividend seekers, and Canadians looking to build wealth over the long term. He also contributes to the daily TSX Today series, explaining key Canadian market developments and highlighting news investors should watch. Based in India, Jitendra follows Canadian and U.S. markets closely. Outside of work, he enjoys travelling in the Himalayas, street and nature photography, and exploring programming and artificial intelligence. Education MBA in Finance and International Business Bachelor's degree in Journalism Areas of Expertise Canadian and U.S. financial markets, long-term equity investing, dividend investing, macroeconomic and geopolitical trends, automotive stocks, emerging technologies, and artificial intelligence. Social Media Profiles LinkedIn Muck Rack Favorite Investment Quote “Simplicity is the master key to financial success.” — John C. Bogle
Published
Key Points
  • With just two months left in 2026, Canadians can make better use of their unused TFSA room by investing in strong stocks for long-term growth.
  • Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) jumped 17% in October as rising profits and a stronger outlook highlighted its growth potential.
  • Dollarama (TSX:DOL) continues to expand across Canada and overseas, making it another attractive stock to consider for long-term TFSA wealth.

November is here, and 2026 is almost over. While many Canadians are getting ready for the holiday season, this could also be a good time to revisit your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) — especially if you still have some unused contribution room.

After all, putting money into your TFSA is only half the job. What really matters is how you invest that money to build wealth over time. And that’s why choosing fundamentally strong Canadian stocks with promising growth prospects could make a big difference in the long run.

In this article, I’ll highlight two top TSX stocks that could help you make better use of your remaining TFSA room.

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada

Source: Getty Images

Waste Connections stock

If you’re looking for a Canadian stock that could help grow your TFSA wealth steadily over time, Waste Connections (TSX: WCN) is worth considering. This waste management giant provides collection, recycling, and disposal services across North America.

WCN stock jumped 17% in October, and now trades at $256.84 per share with a market cap of $64.3 billion. At this price, it offers a small annualized dividend yield of 0.8%.

In the third quarter, the company’s revenue inched up by 7.3% year-over-year (YoY) to US$2.6 billion with the help of stronger landfill activity, higher commodity-related revenue, and quality acquisitions. As a result, its net profit surged 25.5% YoY to US$359.2 million, partly helped by much lower impairment-related charges.

Following these strong results, Waste Connections raised its full-year outlook for a second time. It now expects revenue of about US$10.1 billion and adjusted free cash flow of US$1.40 billion to US$1.45 billion. So far this year, the company has also completed acquisitions worth roughly US$130 million in annualized revenue, which should further improve its financial growth trends.

Given its expanding operations, strong cash flow outlook, and commitment to rewarding shareholders, WCN could be a great stock to hold in your TFSA for years.

Dollarama stock

Another Canadian stock I’d consider for putting unused TFSA room to work is Dollarama (TSX: DOL). You probably already know this discount retailer from its stores across Canada, but its growth is now extending well beyond the country.

After rising 15% over the last year, DOL stock now trades at $207.50 per share with a market cap of $55.6 billion. Its dividend yield currently stands at 0.2%.

One reason I like Dollarama for long-term TFSA investors is that demand for its affordable products remains strong even when households are watching their spending closely. In the second quarter of its fiscal year 2027 (ended in August), the retailer’s sales jumped 17.6% YoY to $2 billion. This growth was driven mainly by higher Canadian store sales, an expanding store network, and a larger contribution from its Australian business.

Dollarama’s Canadian comparable store sales rose 5.4% last quarter, helped by more customer visits and higher average spending per transaction. With this, its quarterly net earnings rose 8.7% YoY to $349.3 million despite losses from Australia.

Interestingly, Dollarama recently raised its Canadian store-opening target to 65–75 locations for fiscal 2027. At the same time, its growing Dollarcity network in Latin America and efforts to improve its Australian business could back future growth, making it another excellent TFSA stock to buy now and hold for the long run.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Dollarama and Waste Connections. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Waste Connections. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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