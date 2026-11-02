These two growing TSX stocks could help Canadian investors make the most of their unused TFSA room before 2026 ends.

Just 2 Months Left in 2026! Here’s How to Make the Most of Your TFSA Room

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) continues to expand across Canada and overseas, making it another attractive stock to consider for long-term TFSA wealth.

With just two months left in 2026, Canadians can make better use of their unused TFSA room by investing in strong stocks for long-term growth.

November is here, and 2026 is almost over. While many Canadians are getting ready for the holiday season, this could also be a good time to revisit your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) — especially if you still have some unused contribution room.

After all, putting money into your TFSA is only half the job. What really matters is how you invest that money to build wealth over time. And that’s why choosing fundamentally strong Canadian stocks with promising growth prospects could make a big difference in the long run.

In this article, I’ll highlight two top TSX stocks that could help you make better use of your remaining TFSA room.

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Waste Connections stock

If you’re looking for a Canadian stock that could help grow your TFSA wealth steadily over time, Waste Connections (TSX: WCN) is worth considering. This waste management giant provides collection, recycling, and disposal services across North America.

WCN stock jumped 17% in October, and now trades at $256.84 per share with a market cap of $64.3 billion. At this price, it offers a small annualized dividend yield of 0.8%.

In the third quarter, the company’s revenue inched up by 7.3% year-over-year (YoY) to US$2.6 billion with the help of stronger landfill activity, higher commodity-related revenue, and quality acquisitions. As a result, its net profit surged 25.5% YoY to US$359.2 million, partly helped by much lower impairment-related charges.

Following these strong results, Waste Connections raised its full-year outlook for a second time. It now expects revenue of about US$10.1 billion and adjusted free cash flow of US$1.40 billion to US$1.45 billion. So far this year, the company has also completed acquisitions worth roughly US$130 million in annualized revenue, which should further improve its financial growth trends.

Given its expanding operations, strong cash flow outlook, and commitment to rewarding shareholders, WCN could be a great stock to hold in your TFSA for years.

Dollarama stock

Another Canadian stock I’d consider for putting unused TFSA room to work is Dollarama (TSX: DOL). You probably already know this discount retailer from its stores across Canada, but its growth is now extending well beyond the country.

After rising 15% over the last year, DOL stock now trades at $207.50 per share with a market cap of $55.6 billion. Its dividend yield currently stands at 0.2%.

One reason I like Dollarama for long-term TFSA investors is that demand for its affordable products remains strong even when households are watching their spending closely. In the second quarter of its fiscal year 2027 (ended in August), the retailer’s sales jumped 17.6% YoY to $2 billion. This growth was driven mainly by higher Canadian store sales, an expanding store network, and a larger contribution from its Australian business.

Dollarama’s Canadian comparable store sales rose 5.4% last quarter, helped by more customer visits and higher average spending per transaction. With this, its quarterly net earnings rose 8.7% YoY to $349.3 million despite losses from Australia.

Interestingly, Dollarama recently raised its Canadian store-opening target to 65–75 locations for fiscal 2027. At the same time, its growing Dollarcity network in Latin America and efforts to improve its Australian business could back future growth, making it another excellent TFSA stock to buy now and hold for the long run.