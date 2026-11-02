After falling to its lowest closing level in over two weeks, the TSX could remain volatile today as a modest recovery in gold prices offers limited relief to mining stocks following last week’s sharp selloff.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 2

Investors will watch Canada-U.S. trade talks, U.S. manufacturing data, and fresh corporate earnings for clues about the TSX's next move today.

TFI International (TSX:TFII) crashed over 17% on weaker cash flow, while Methanex (TSX:MX) surged nearly 14% on strong earnings.

The TSX Composite plunged 629 points to a two-week low as falling metals prices, inflation concerns, and mixed earnings dragged Canadian stocks down.

Canadian stocks fell sharply on Friday as renewed concerns about inflationary pressures, sharp declines in metals prices, and largely mixed corporate earnings weighed on investor sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 629 points, or 1.7%, to settle at 35,620 – marking its lowest close in over two weeks.

On the one hand, consumer staples and utility stocks saw renewed buying as market participants shifted toward defensive investments. On the other hand, steep intraday declines in other key sectors like mining, healthcare, and technology dragged the TSX benchmark down.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

The TFI International (TSX: TFII) dived by more than 17% to $130.05 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This selloff in TFII stock came after the Montreal-based transportation and logistics firm posted mixed third-quarter financial results and issued its outlook for the final quarter of 2026.

TFI’s quarterly revenue rose 13% year-over-year (YoY), while its adjusted earnings per share jumped 39%, backed by improving market conditions and contributions from acquisitions. Despite these improvements, TFI’s less-than-truckload segment continued to struggle, with its operating income plunging 43% from a year ago. Similarly, higher capital spending and weaker operating cash flows drove the company’s quarterly free cash flow down by 42%. On a year-to-date basis, TFII stock is now down 8.3%.

Bird Construction, Aris Mining, and AbraSilver Resource also slid by over 9% each, placing them among the session’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

On the brighter side, Methanex (TSX: MX) jumped nearly 14% after the methanol producer delivered strong third-quarter financial results and issued an upbeat outlook. The company’s revenue surged nearly 50% YoY, and adjusted earnings jumped to US$3.69 per share from just US$0.06 a year ago.

With significantly higher methanol prices and strong North American production, Methanex’s operating cash flow more than tripled to US$646 million from US$184 million a year earlier. These strong financial results and improving pricing outlook boosted investor confidence in MX stock.

Imperial Oil, TMX Group, and Advantage Energy also rallied by at least 5.1% each, making them among the day’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Whitecap Resources, Ivanhoe Mines, Telus, Capstone Copper, and B2Gold were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After tanking by 3.6% on Friday, gold prices staged a small recovery in early Monday trading. However, the rebound remained limited, leaving TSX mining stocks vulnerable to further selling pressure after last week’s sharp losses.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the latest US manufacturing data this morning.

Meanwhile, developments in Canada-U.S. trade negotiations could influence market sentiment after Prime Minister Mark Carney suggested on Sunday that he had a constructive conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump about a potential trade agreement.

On the geopolitical front, investors will also monitor ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations, as Qatar continues its efforts to broker an agreement that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

As the third-quarter corporate earnings season continues in full swing, several TSX-listed companies, including First Capital REIT, Ero Copper, Topaz Energy, I-80 Gold, Gibson Energy, 5N Plus, Toromont Industries, RioCan REIT, and Capital Power, will announce their latest quarterly results today, keeping their stocks in focus throughout today’s session.

Market movers on the TSX today