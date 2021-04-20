2 Under-the-Radar TSX Stocks That Could Go up 40% This Year
Be the first one in and the last one out. As an investor, this way of thinking means that you should try to be in most of your positions before the rest of the crowd and exit long after everyone else. In both scenarios, very few people are talking about the stock.
In terms of establishing a position in the stock, the price has not been pumped by an influx of investors. On the selling side, you have given the stock a long time horizon to grow.
This article will discuss two under-the-radar TSX stocks that could be ideal for substantial near- and long-term upside.
Cargojet
The pandemic led to a correction for Cargojet (TSX:CJT) to more attractive valuations. The airline stock could break out and soar again. Air Canada dominates most discussions regarding airline stocks on the TSX, because it is the country’s most significant operator. However, Cargojet is not a company to be taken lightly.
The time-sensitive, overnight air cargo services provider enjoys a monopoly in its niche. Its flight of all-cargo aircraft carries over 1.3 million pounds of cargo each business night in recent times. At writing, CJT is trading for $179.66 per share, and it is trading for an almost 27% discount from its all-time high.
Analysts believe that it is an undervalued stock, and its current valuation is an excellent opportunity to capitalize on the stock. Analysts believe that the stock is undervalued by 30% and could appreciate by 43% in the next 12 months.
Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) provides legal and business professionals an easier way to access public records. The cloud-based platform it offers lets its clients access government registry data in real time without compromising on accuracy. DND’s clients can improve their operational efficiency and productivity due to its services.
DND operates in Canada, the U.K., Ireland, and Australia. The company helps clients that include government organizations, financial institutions, and legal firms. It is not talked about nearly enough due to the presence of several high-growth stocks in the market that offer cloud-based solutions.
DND is trading for $42.05 per share at writing. The stock is trading for a 20% discount from its February 2021 high at its current valuation. The stock has consolidated sideways since late 2020. Analysts expect its shares to appreciate by 40% over the next 12 months. It could be an ideal time to buy some shares in the company for a decent near-term upside.
Foolish takeaway
Most stocks trading on the TSX have recovered to pre-pandemic levels. However, there still are excellent opportunities for returns on your investments. It is all a matter of knowing where to look for them.
Cargojet and Dye & Durham could be ideal under-the-radar investments to consider for a substantial upside in the near term and for long-term gains.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.
Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends CARGOJET INC.