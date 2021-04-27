Retirees: 3 Super Dividend Stocks to Own in 2021

In early February, I looked at ways Canadians could retire in comfort with just CPP and OAS payments. This period, before the COVID-19 pandemic, feels long ago. The pandemic has introduced some of the most radical social spending programs in our nation’s history. It has also accelerated the retirement plans for some Canadians. Instead of relying on CPP and OAS, retirees should look to income-producing stocks. Today, I want to look at three dividend stocks that can put money in your pocket in 2021. Let’s dive in.

Retirees can trust this utility stock

Earlier this month, I’d suggested that investors should keep their eyes on companies that showed resilience during the pandemic. Emera (TSX:EMA) is a Nova Scotia-based multinational energy holding company. Its shares have climbed 6.1% in 2021 as of early afternoon trading on April 27. The dividend stock is up 1.4% from the prior year.

Retirees should feel confident in holding this top Canadian utility. The company released its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on February 16. Adjusted net income rose to $665 million or $2.68 per common share – up from $621 million or $2.59 per common share in the prior year. Lower Canadian dollar exchange rates also provided a boost from Emera.

This dividend stock last had a favourable price-to-earnings ratio of 15. Moreover, it offers a quarterly dividend of $0.637 per share. That represents a solid 4.4% yield.

An energy stock worth stashing in late April

Retirees should also keep their eyes on the resurgent energy sector. Oil and gas prices are on the march in the face of a global economic rebound. Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO)(NYSE:IMO) is one of my favourite dividend stocks to target in this space. This company is engaged in exploration, production, and the sales of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Its shares have climbed 28% in 2021, while the stock is up 68% from the prior year.

In 2020, Imperial Oil saw net earnings plummet $4 billion year over year and $5.41 on a per share basis. Imperial Oil and its peers were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company achieved its highest ever quarterly upstream production of 460,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day.

The dividend stock offers retirees a quarterly distribution of $0.22 per share. That represents a 2.7% yield.

This super dividend stock is perfect for retirees

REITs have proven to be a great source of monthly income for retirees. NorthWest Healthcare REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is one of my favourite options for Canadians in late April. The REIT provides investors exposure to a portfolio of high-quality global real estate. Shares of NorthWest Healthcare have climbed 5.9% in 2021. The dividend stock is up 33% year over year.

Adjusted fund from operations (AFFO) per unit rose 1% to $0.85 in 2020. Meanwhile, IFRS revenue increased 2.1% to $374 million. Total assets under management (AUM) jumped 20% to $7.8 billion.

Shares of NorthWest last had a very favourable P/E ratio of 8.4. Better yet, it offers a monthly distribution of $0.067 per share. This represents a tasty 6% yield.