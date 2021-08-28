The 3 Best Future ETFs to Own This Decade

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 138 points to open the week on August 23. Volatility has picked up in worldwide markets, as investors have been faced with the reality of rising COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant. Many investors may be struggling with how to spend their cash in this environment. Today, I want to look at three top future ETFs that have the potential to provide big growth in the 2020s. Let’s dive in.

This ETF offers broad exposure to a red-hot sector

Technology proved to be the most explosive sector in North American markets during the 2010s. This sector has put together impressive growth to open this new decade. Investors who are hungry for exposure to tech may want to consider iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (TSX:XQQ) as a strong future ETF.

The iShares NASDAQ 100 ETF offers exposure to 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ stock market by market cap. Shares of this ETF have climbed 20% in the year-to-date period as of close on August 23. The ETF is up 30% from the prior year.

Investors should be very familiar with the big names in this ETF. Its top five holdings include Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. These tech giants have greatly bolstered their reach over the past decade and appear poised to post strong growth over the course of the 2020s.

Why I’m excited about this future ETF for the long term

Back in February, I’d discussed why investors should get in on automation. This is another area that has seen accelerated development during the COVID-19 pandemic. It stands to reason that it will continue to transform the economy in the years ahead.

Horizons Robotics and Automation Index ETF (TSX:RBOT) aims to replicate the performance of the Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index. Shares of this future ETF have climbed 8.4% in the year-to-date period. It has increased 32% compared to the previous year. Since its inception, the ETF has delivered gains of 29% in 2019 and 47% for the full year in 2020.

Some of the top holdings in this ETF include companies like Intuitive Surgical, Nvidia, Keyence, and Upstart Holdings.

One more ETF to snatch up before the fall

In April, I’d looked at some of the top electric vehicle stocks to pick up for the long haul. This sector had some impressive breakthroughs during the 2010s. Investors can expect strong growth in this area, as more consumers are able to embrace EVs.

The Evolve Automobile Innovation Index ETF (TSX:CARS) is one of my favourite future ETFs to snatch up today. This ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Future Cars Index Canadian Dollar Hedged. Shares of this ETF have increased 2.3% in 2021. It has climbed 57% in the year-over-year period.

Unsurprisingly, this fund offers big exposure to U.S.-based stocks. Its top five holdings are SiTime, Ceres Power Holdings, Gentherm, MaxLinear, and Advanced Micro Devices.