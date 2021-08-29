The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy in September

There’s never a bad time to buy the best Canadian stocks. However, seasonality and the economic cycle make some stocks more appealing in the month ahead. Here are the top three stocks to buy in September 2021.

Best inflation stock to buy

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) is my top pick for an inflation hedge. That’s because everyone is expecting higher inflation in September. We’ve already had two months of record-breaking inflation, and this trend is likely to play out until next year, at least.

In anticipation, investors are betting heavily on Nuvei stock. There are two reasons why this payment processor is an ideal bet: the valuation and business model. Firstly, the payment-processing business model is immune to inflation. These platforms simply pass along price hikes. The more merchants charge, the higher their fees and net income.

However, the reason Nuvei stands out is because it’s less known and relatively undervalued compared to its peers. The company doesn’t get much mainstream media attention, which is why the stock is trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 35 compared to 55-60 for peers.

That’s despite the fact that the stock has jumped 45% in just two weeks! If this momentum continues, Nuvei could soon be fully valued. Potential investors had better hurry.

Best real estate stock to buy

Students arrive at college for the first time in over a year this September. Student housing has become one of the most lucrative asset classes in Canada. This is why Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN), the largest landlord in the country, decided to acquire student properties in recent years.

CAPREIT now has several purpose-built student rentals across southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area. These properties tend to have higher cap rates (rental yield) than traditional real estate. Meanwhile, rental income on residential and office units are also recovering this year. That should boost the REIT’s overall income in the months ahead.

At the moment, CAPREIT stock trades at a mere 7.8 times earnings per share. This unbelievable valuation makes it one of the best Canadian stocks to buy in September.

Best Bitcoin stock to buy

Unlike the other two stocks on this list, Banxa Holdings (TSXV:BNXA) isn’t for risk-averse investors looking to preserve capital. Instead, it’s for growth-seeking investors with an appetite for volatility.

Banxa operates a fiat payment gateway for the biggest crypto companies. In other words, it helps crypto platforms convert their customers’ fiat into crypto. The company takes a small fee on each transaction.

Banxa stock is down 70% from March, while the price of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most other cryptocurrencies is quickly rebounding. As digital assets regain momentum, Banxa should see a jump in transaction volume. I’d expect higher revenue and net income in the months ahead. That’s why this is one of the best crypto stocks to buy in September.