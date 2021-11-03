Missed Out on Bitcoin and Ether? Here Are 2 Crypto Stocks to Buy Now

If you’re bullish on cryptocurrencies and think Bitcoin and Ether could continue gaining, here are two top stocks to buy now.

Bitcoin and Ether are two of the most popular cryptocurrencies. Since the start of 2020, just before the pandemic hit, Bitcoin and Ether have gained 780% and 3,400%, respectively. There’s no question that they are two of the most important cryptocurrencies in the industry today.

And in an age where there are several speculative cryptocurrencies rallying, including a few in the top 10 of cryptocurrencies by market cap, it’s crucial that we invest in assets with intrinsic value.

Bitcoin is a great investment, because it was the first proof of concept and enjoys the most popularity of any coin. Secondly, it has numerous use cases, including the ability to spend it in several places. And, of course, it’s the most widely held.

Ether is impressive, too. It’s the cryptocurrency that powers the Ethereum network, which has been a game changer when it comes to the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector. Because you can run many functions on Ethereum, including smart contracts, numerous industries have been created as a result, including decentralized finance (DeFi) and the introduction of NFTs.

The fact that these two cryptocurrencies are so useful makes me still believe they have room to grow. However, the days of massive gains consistently where these assets can double in price in just a few weeks or months looks to be over.

Not to worry, though. There are still plenty of high-potential growth opportunities in the space. So, if you’re bullish on cryptocurrencies and missed out on Ether and Bitcoin, here are two top crypto stocks I’d be looking at buying now.

A top crypto platform that could outgrow Bitcoin and Ether

One of the first cryptocurrency stocks I’d consider buying today is Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG). With the rapidly increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies lately, there are tonnes of opportunities for companies to grow and expand their operations.

One of those companies taking full advantage is Voyager Digital. While cryptocurrencies offer tonnes of benefits, and the industry certainly has the potential to continue growing for years to come, one of the major drawbacks is the complicated and often costly nature of buying, selling, or sending cryptocurrencies.

This is why Voyager Digital is such an excellent investment right now. The company’s platform helps investors buy over 60 of the most popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ether. Not only that, but it offers the ability to find the fastest and cheapest route to trade the cryptocurrency, which is why it’s been so popular among investors.

In addition to its platform, Voyager Digital is also a provider of crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. This is a business with a tonne of potential. Just last week, the company became the official cryptocurrency brokerage partner of the Dallas Mavericks.

So, if you’re bullish on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether and are looking to find a high-potential stock to buy and hold long term, Voyager Digital looks like it has tremendous upside for years.

A high-quality financial services business in the cryptocurrency industry

Another high-quality Canadian growth stock to buy if you’re bullish on the cryptocurrency industry is Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSX:GLXY).

Galaxy is building a massive, well-diversified company that serves both retail and institutional clients. This is a crucial business model because it offers a tonne of growth but is also set up for resiliency.

When the major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether are rallying, the entire industry sees a lot more popularity, and the growth potential is fantastic. However, when the major cryptocurrencies trade rangebound, such as how they did through the summer, a lot of that momentum is lost. So, in order to keep the operations robust, Galaxy works with many institutions.

This includes offering investment banking, prime brokerage services, and even a rapidly growing trading segment. However, perhaps its most exciting segment is its principal investments division.

Galaxy is consistently evaluating hundreds of potential investments in the crypto industry. So far, it’s made over 80 investments in 68 high-potential opportunities it’s identified, including in high-potential NFT ventures.

So, if you’re bullish on Bitcoin, Ether, and the entire industry and looking for a cryptocurrency stock you can buy and hold for years, Galaxy Digital is my top recommendation.