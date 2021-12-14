3 Metaverse Stocks to Add Before They Boom

Metaverse stocks are here, and that includes in Canada! Here are three options if you want to hop on this bandwagon before it takes off.

Say goodbye to cryptocurrency, metaverse stocks could be the next big thing to follow on the S&P/TSX Composite Index. While it might seem like a far-fetched reality now, the metaverse is here. And if you’re not on board, you may be left out.

For those unaware, the metaverse is a computer-generated environment where users can interact through virtual reality. At first, it sounds like a gaming space. But the future is so much larger. Countries are already picking up the metaverse to support things visits to city offices, pay fines and more.

This is very likely a real future, and there are real metaverse stocks you can get in with on the TSX today. So here are three to consider before they boom.

POET Technologies

There are a few reasons you may want to get in on POET Technologies (TSXV:PTK). The company creates semiconductors. That’s right, the shortage the world is currently going through. Semiconductors will be a prime support to create the metaverse, making it one of the best metaverse stocks to consider. But it’s also needed for cryptocurrency support. So you can gain access to all the bandwagons with one buy.

Shares remain at around $0.85 per share as of writing, where they were about a year ago. That’s despite incredible earnings reports, where it now only has a fraction of debt financing, and began securing commitments to supply semiconductors and other components.

Its share price alone makes it a solid purchase among metaverse stocks, giving you a prime opportunity to get a small stake that blows up. But it does remain on the risky side for now, so a small stake might be a good idea.

Fobi AI

A support for the metaverse will of course include artificial intelligence (AI). Mainly, AI that can generate data to keep the metaverse running with few interruptions. That’s where a company like Fobi AI (TSXV:FOBI) comes in.

Fobi provides real-time data through its AI program to the Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Right now, it’s focused on retailers. But it’s made significant partnerships, including with Shopify to help launch the Fobi application. Shopify retailers can then use the app to look at their data in real time. Most recently, it signed on to help Amazon with its fulfillment centres.

Should retailers want to be seen in the metaverse, then Fobi will be a stock already up and running. Shares doubled back in September, but then fell back down to where they were about a year ago. So investors are excited about this stock, but waiting for the right opportunity. In my view, that opportunity could be now.

Evolve Metaverse ETF

Finally, Evolve Metaverse ETF (TSX:MESH) is a brand new exchange-traded fund focused on metaverse stocks. This might be the best option for investors wanting in on the action, without as much risk involved. Evolve has already created multiple cryptocurrency ETFs. So clearly it’s found its niche among riskier ETF holdings.

The ETF is brand new, coming on the TSX on Nov. 29. The company wants to take an active approach and basically not miss the boat. And it sure wouldn’t, becoming Canada’s first metaverse ETF. It will create a diversified mix of equities across North America and other global markets with the goal of long-term income.

Shares trade at $9.41 per share, and of course you don’t have much data to look at. But if you’re wanting to get in on metaverse stocks and don’t know where to start, this would be an excellent option.