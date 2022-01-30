Home » Investing » On-Sale Passive Income Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

On-Sale Passive Income Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) are intriguing passive income stocks to consider buying today.

Posted by Joey Frenette Last Updated
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been a brutal start to the year, with the S&P 500 now flirting with a correction. Indeed, those who were undiversified are now paying the price. With tech showing no signs of bottoming out, it may be a wise idea to pivot and look to the many passive income stocks that may be intriguing buys right now. Indeed, passive income and value are the polar opposite type of names that are being targeted by Mr. Market these days. And if you’ve got cash on the sidelines, check out the following on-sale names, which may be worth buying and holding, if not forever, for a pretty long time (think the next 10 or 20 years).

Consider Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ), two stellar dividend stocks that could help power your passive income fund, even as volatility persists en route to higher rates.

Quebecor

Quebecor is one of the most underrated Canadian telecoms. Indeed, most Canadians have probably never heard of it. It’s not a member of the Big Three, but it’s a worthy challenger to them. With the stock falling below $29 per share after a brief move into a bear market, I think the name is finally ready to bounce higher, as the stock and its long-term growth profile as a Big Three challenger look severely discounted.

At 12.7 times trailing earnings, with a 3.8% yield, Quebecor is an intriguing lower-beta way to offset some volatility and help you keep your portfolio above water. Only time will tell if the firm’s national expansion ambitions will pay off. With such impressive operational efficiency metrics, the name is an interesting long-term hold for some Canadian investors.

Canadian Natural Resources

Like it or not, the energy giant has become the new momentum play. With the stock surging over 112% over the past year and 17% year to date, CNQ seems unstoppable. Although it’s easy to dismiss the name after having missed such a rally, the valuation continues to be incredibly attractive.

If oil continues rallying higher (could oil surge past US$100 this year?), CNQ stock’s multiple could be compressed, even as the stock continues climbing at this rate. Unlike the white-hot momentum stocks that led the charge in late-2020, CNQ stock is still a deep-value play that could lead the TSX over the S&P 500 in 2022. At 12.9 times trailing earnings, with a 3.7% yield, the value and momentum play should not go ignored.

While I have no idea where oil is headed next, I do think that the current share price leaves a bit of wiggle room for oil prices to pull back over the nearer term. Indeed, there’s a margin of safety involved with the cheap stock that could get cheaper as it takes its rally to the next level.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES.

More on Dividend Stocks

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Easily Earn $12 Every Single Day

| Robin Brown

Investing for passive income should be just that, passive. However, assets associated with passive income like investment properties, condo/vacation rentals, …

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $8,840 in Annual Passive Income Tax-Free for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is arguably the best savings tool Canadians have at their disposal these days. If you …

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Are You Ready to Retire? Juggling the TFSA, RRSP, OAS, and CPP

| Kay Ng

By retirement, you’ll be maximizing your income. Your income sources could include your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), Registered Retirement Savings …

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Market Correction: The 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in February 2022

| Kay Ng

A market correction is happening. Various factors can make this year’s stock market choppy and hard to trade. This week …

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Aristocrat ETF That TFSA Investors Need to Check Out!

| Joey Frenette

TFSA investors should embrace the recent bout of market volatility. While the correction may extend or even evolve into a …

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Millennials Planning for Retirement? Buy These 3 Dividend Stocks

| Kay Ng

I write this article with the notion that millennials aren’t planning to retire for another 10, 20, 30, or 40 …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Earn $202/Month Through These 2 Top Dividend Stocks

| Adam Othman

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has been one of the best investment vehicles for Canadians since the account type was …

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Top ETFs for Dividends

| Adam Othman

Not all dividend ETFs are created equal. Some focus more on yield than they do on dividend sustainability, while others …

Read more »