Home » Investing » 3 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Own Through Retirement

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Own Through Retirement

These three Canadian stocks are some of the best and most reliable businesses you can have confidence owning, even through your retirement.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Last Updated
| More on:
Path to retirement

Image source: Getty Images

It’s no secret that the earlier you start saving and investing your money, the longer you give it to compound, and the larger your portfolio will ultimately grow to be. And, of course, in addition to giving yourself the longest timeline possible to invest, it’s also crucial to find the best Canadian stocks to own through retirement.

The best stocks to buy are in companies you can own for years. These are stocks that you can buy now at whatever stage of investing you’re in and hold confidently through retirement.

So, if you’re looking to add to your portfolio, especially as stocks have gotten cheaper lately, here are three of the best Canadian stocks you can own through your retirement.

An excellent residential REIT

Real estate is an excellent industry to find Canadian stocks you can own through retirement. It offers excellent growth and is exceptionally reliable. And one of the best real estate stocks for dividend investors to buy is Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX.CAR.UN).

CAPREIT owns properties all across Canada and even owns assets in Europe. It’s incredibly diversified, and because it’s so massive and such a popular investment, it’s highly liquid. These are two significant advantages to investing in a residential REIT. In addition, you get a professional management team and access to a tonne of high-potential deal flow.

However, one thing that may stand out to dividend investors about CAPREIT is that its current yield is slightly low at just 2.65%. But while the REIT isn’t paying out a tonne of capital, it retains much of its cash flow to invest in growth.

This has led to investors earning a total return of 100% over the last five years, a compounded annual growth rate of roughly 15%. So, if you’re looking for a highly reliable company that will consistently expand its portfolio and increase its distributions, then CAPREIT is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy today and own all through retirement.

A top telecom stock

Another excellent industry to find high-quality passive-income generators is telecommunications. That’s why one of the best Canadian stocks to own is Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU).

First off, Telus pays a better dividend than CAPREIT. It also offers excellent long-term growth potential. Telecommunications is also a highly resilient industry, much like residential real estate. So, it’s one of the best Canadian stocks to buy and hold for years and a perfect stock for retirement.

As I mentioned, its dividend currently yields upwards of 4.35%, considerably more than CAPREIT. And because it’s constantly growing its business, especially now as 5G technology is being rolled out, Telus is also consistently increasing its dividend.

Over the last five years, Telus, an almost $40 billion company, has grown its sales by more than 30%. Furthermore, its cash from operations has increased by 35% over that period.

If you’re looking for a high-quality dividend stock that you can confidently hold for years, even through retirement, Telus is one of the best.

An incredible Canadian infrastructure stock

Lastly is one of the best and most unique investments in Canada, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP). Brookfield owns a massive and diversified portfolio of highly reliable and defensive infrastructure assets all over the world, which is why it’s one of the best Canadian stocks to buy and hold for retirement.

Although Brookfield is naturally safe and reliable due to its assets, the fund’s goal is to grow investors’ capital by up to 15% annually by focusing on long-term investing. To do this, Brookfield looks all over the globe for undervalued or underperforming assets it believes it can turn around.

It then uses its expertise to improve the operations and grow the cash flow these assets generate, ultimately increasing the total income of the fund. In addition, it also increases the value of these assets and can choose to sell them at higher prices and recycle the capital into new projects it’s identified.

This simple and consistent strategy, combined with its impressive execution, is why Brookfield Infrastructure is such an excellent investment. So, if you’re looking for one of the best Canadian stocks that you can own for years and even through retirement, Brookfield is one of the first to consider.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa owns Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units and TELUS CORPORATION.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Create Passive Income With These 3 Top Dividend Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

A majority of investors will eventually reach a stage in their life where steady income will matter way more than …

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Earn Tax-Free Passive Income of $345/Month With These 4 Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

For 2022, the Canadian Revenue Agency has kept the contribution room for the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) unchanged at $6,000, …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top High-Yield Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Retirees are searching for top dividend stocks that offer high yields for a portfolio focused on passive income. BCE BCE …

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

4 Canadian Dividend Stocks for High Yields

| Sneha Nahata

Irrespective of the high volatility in the market, few Canadian stocks offer high and reliable dividend yields that could boost …

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Superb Stocks for Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Dividend investing is one of the many investment strategies you can use to grow your wealth or supplement your active income …

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Walker

Canadian pensioners and those building their retirement fund are searching for top TSX dividend stocks to add to their TFSA …

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Stable Income

| Adam Othman

Canadian retirees have been worried about the performance of their investments ever since the pandemic struck. The volatility created by …

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Aristocrat ETF I’d Buy for February 2022

| Joey Frenette

January 2022 was one of the worst months for markets in recent memory. Indeed, the markets got a tad frothy …

Read more »