Home » Investing » 2 Top ETFs to Buy in 2022

2 Top ETFs to Buy in 2022

ETFs are an excellent way to generate investment returns while adding diversification to your portfolio, and these two ETFs could be excellent investments today.

Posted by Adam Othman Last Updated
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have risen in popularity in recent years. These funds offer you the opportunity to invest in a basket of securities instead of making individual trades to create an extensive portfolio yourself.

The hands-off approach through ETF investing offers you the convenience of lower-cost investing, substantial diversification, and the ability to align your investment capital to your goals without manually monitoring and rebalancing your portfolio all the time.

After everything that has been happening in the stock market in the last few months, investors might feel like they should practice more caution in how they deploy their investment capital. Investing in individual stock poses the risk of significant losses if the underlying company’s performance falters on the TSX.

Suppose that you have cash that you want to invest and you want to diversify the money into baskets of securities to enjoy the convenience that comes with ETF investing. In that case, I will discuss two of the top ETFs you can consider buying in 2022.

Betting on the battered tech sector

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF (TSX:XIT) is a fund that seeks to provide you with investment returns by tracking the performance of the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index, before fees and expenses. The fund invests in and holds securities in the proportion with which they are held by the underlying index.

iShares XIT ETF offers you targeted exposure to the Canadian tech industry and it can be used to express a sector view. Its top holdings include Constellation Software, Shopify Inc., and CGI Inc., making it an ideal pick for investors seeking exposure to the broader tech sector in the form of a single investment product.

A low-risk bet for the more cautious investors

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX:ZLB) is a fund that seeks to provide you with investment returns by offering you exposure to a low beta-weighted portfolio of Canadian stocks. The beta measures the underlying securities’ sensitivity to market movements, allowing the fund manager to rebalance its portfolios to focus on low-volatility assets.

BMO ZLB ETF primarily owns highly defensive businesses, like consumer staples and utility businesses. The fund might not offer you much in terms of capital growth during bull markets. However, it offers you returns through shareholder dividends. At writing, BMO ZLB ETF boasts an annualized distribution yield of 2.45%. The fund could be an ideal investment for risk-averse investors.

Foolish takeaway

One of the best things about ETF investing is that you can almost always find an investment product that aligns with your investment goals on the TSX. Whether you’re looking for specific industry-focused exposure or you want to add geographical diversification to your portfolio, there may be an ETF to meet your needs.

iShares XIT ETF could be an excellent investment to consider if you are bullish on the long-term performance of the broader tech sector but don’t want to make individual picks. BMO ZLB ETF could provide you with a degree of relative stability to offset the risk that comes with investing in the tech sector.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Easily Make $350 in Passive Income Every Month With These Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income is what we all want. Whereas active income comes from your day job, passive income is the cash …

Read more »

food restaurants
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: Which Restaurant Stock Is the Best to Buy?

| Daniel Da Costa

There are several high-quality restaurant stocks to buy in Canada, especially if you’re a dividend investor. And luckily for investors, …

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Earn More Income in Your TFSA

| Kay Ng

Some retirees are keeping their money safe by placing it in their savings accounts. Others are getting higher interest income …

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Value Stocks to Buy in February

| Chris MacDonald

Value stocks are finally having their day in the sun. Indeed, growth stocks have outshined value-oriented equities for quite some …

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Earn Up to 7.15% on Less Than $3.25 Seed Money

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Inflation is the major concern of Canadian families and households in 2022. The 4.8% inflation reading in December 2021 was …

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: How to Turn $20,000 Into $460,000 in Just 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

Canadian savers are using their self-directed RRSP to buy top stocks that will hopefully build a substantial fund for retirement. …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

4 Value Stocks That Could Deliver Superior Returns in 2022

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With the Federal Reserve indicating it will hike interest rates this year, I expect value stocks to outperform growth stocks. …

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive-Income Growth Long Term

| Chris MacDonald

Generating a passive-income stream or creating a retirement nest egg that continues to give back are what most investors are …

Read more »