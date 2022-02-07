Home » Investing » Cryptocurrency » 2 Massive Catalysts Investors Are Watching With Solana Right Now

2 Massive Catalysts Investors Are Watching With Solana Right Now

Here are two big catalysts that crypto investors are watching right now with Solana (CRYPTO:SOL), a top proof-of-stake cryptocurrency.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain

Image source: Getty Images

Mega-cap crypto Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) has been skyrocketing of late. The volatility investors are used to with top cryptocurrencies has been amplified of late, driven by a number of macro factors taking most tokens higher.

Rising valuations among risk assets, including equities, has driven much of the bullish investor sentiment around crypto. With hawkish monetary policy on the horizon, investors are now pondering whether these headwinds are priced in.

For smart contract-enabled, proof-of-stake platform Solana, this has been a good thing.

Let’s dive into two of the catalysts investors are jumping on with Solana right now.

Announcements from Solana Pay and Coinbase: Major catalysts to watch

Solana’s recent announcement of the launch of its Solana Pay platform is a big deal. This platform, launched in partnership with Solana Labs, is an attempt for Solana to leverage its lightning-fast, low-cost network to provide payments for merchants.

This blockchain reportedly has a stated capacity of up to 50,000 transactions per second right now. However, a series of network slowdowns have brought this number down significantly.

That said, Solana’s cost structure is attractive to users, particularly for small transaction sizes. This provides the key impetus for Solana to launch its Solana Pay product to entice small- and medium-sized businesses to allow crypto payments.

Additionally, recent news that Coinbase has allowed two SPL-based tokens to be listed is a first. Orca and Bonfida, two projects built on the Solana network, will be listed on the popular crypto exchange. This furthers the investment thesis for Solana as a layer-1 network worth owning.

Implications out of these two catalysts

These catalysts are a big deal for long-term investors looking at Solana. Indeed, the suggestion that this platform could be a leader in payments is, in and of itself, something to really think deeply about.

Solana Pay undoubtedly could become an omnipresent peer-to-peer payments platform. That’s something several other top tokens have sought to become. 

What gives Solana Pay an edge over its competitors? There are two pointers to note.

First, the platform’s decentralized payment structure is blazingly fast owing to leveraging the SOL blockchain. Second is its ease of usage — as simple as enabling a barcode at the POS or on a merchant’s site.

As mentioned, Solana faces network disruptions and other issues. And while this network is ironing these out, investors should note that Solana isn’t a zero-risk platform. However, lately, this crypto’s potential seems to allow investors look beyond the near-term growing pains.

Additionally, the listing of SOL-based tokens on Coinbase comes as a first. Like any Coinbase listing, Orca and Bonfida will probably be in the spotlight.

Overall, these headlines are likely to drive more interest for Solana over the near term. For those bullish on this network, these are two more reasons to dive in.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald owns Solana. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global, Inc.

More on Cryptocurrency

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Ethereum Is Getting an Update – Time to Buy?

| Andrew Button

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is getting an update! Previously known as “ETH2,” the update will purportedly make the crypto more “scalable, secure …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Can’t Afford Bitcoin? Buy This ETF Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) climbed to three-week highs on February 7 after news came out February 4 that jobs in the U.S. …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Why Bitcoin Rose 20% Over the Weekend

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It’s been a wild rebound over the last week for Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). The cryptocurrency soared over the last few weeks …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Hut 8 Stock and Galaxy Digital Stock Jump 13% as Bitcoin Rises

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSX:GLXY) and Hut 8 Mining (TSX:HUT)(NASDAQ:HUT) shares jumped more than 13% on Monday. The share price increase …

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin & Ethereum Advance 11%, But Extreme Volatility Is Ahead

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The world’s top two digital assets advance more than 11% heading into the weekend. Although Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) climbed above $40,000 …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

1 Cryptocurrency to Track in 2022

| Adam Othman

Even though it has been around for well over a decade, many investors are still unfamiliar with the crypto market. …

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Cryptocurrency

What’s in Store for XRP This Year?

| Chris MacDonald

Though the cryptocurrency space has been under pressure lately, some signs indicate that digital coins will become well-respected programming and …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

2 Canadian ETFs That Can Give You Exposure to Cryptocurrencies

| Daniel Da Costa

After the last two years, we’ve seen several institutional investors and companies gaining exposure to cryptocurrencies or looking for ways …

Read more »