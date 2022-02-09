Home » Investing » 3 Cheap TSX Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

3 Cheap TSX Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

The TSX has plenty of cheap stocks for capturing passive monthly income. Here are three attractive dividend stocks to buy in February.

Posted by Robin Brown Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

If you are looking for reliable monthly passive income, TSX stocks are a great place to look. Unlike an investment property or a small business franchise, stocks are liquid (easy and cost effective to trade) and reasonably care-free investments.

Keep your income passive by owning TSX stocks

Certainly, it is crucial to do your research before buying a stock. Make sure you understand the business, its balance sheet, and factors that contribute or detract from its cash flows. You want to know that the passive income it produces is sustainable, predictable, and reliable.

However, once you have done that, all that is required is a quarterly or annual check-up on the business. A good company will pay that dividend consistently, but a great company will also grow that dividend stream. Other than that, passive income from stocks is truly that: passive. Here are three cheap TSX stocks you may want to consider for your search for passive income.

Pembina Pipeline: A top TSX infrastructure stock

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) has one of the most attractive yields among TSX stocks. Despite a 7% gain in 2022 alone, it still yields 6.11%. That equates to a $0.21-per-share dividend every single month. If you put $10,000 into this stock you would collect over $50 per share every month.

With energy prices soaring, Pembina is sitting in a sweet spot. It operates crucial pipelines, midstream/processing plants, and export terminals across the United States and Western Canada. Higher oil and natural gas prices mean higher volumes and higher margins for Pembina.

It only trades for 16 times earnings today. For a lower-risk way to play rising energy prices, Pembina offers a great combination of dividends and capital upside.

Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) operates 39 million square feet of well-located, high-quality warehouses and logistics properties across Canada, the United States, and Europe. It pays a monthly distribution worth $0.05833 cents per unit. On an annual basis that equals a nice 4.4% dividend. $10,000 invested in this stock would provide around $36.70 every month.

E-commerce, on-shoring, and supply chain issues have meant industrial real estate demand is extremely elevated. This has been a major tailwind for Dream. It has +98% occupancy, and it is enjoying double-digit rental growth. This TSX stock has a great balance sheet and still has room for more acquisition growth in 2022.

This is one of the cheapest industrial stocks in Canada and the United States, but not for lack of quality. For a nice yield and great assets, this is a great TSX passive-income stock.

European Residential REIT

Another great TSX real estate stock is European Residential REIT (TSX:ERE.UN). It operates multi-family properties in the Netherlands. It is a great way to diversify your portfolio outside North America. This REIT pays a $0.013-per-unit distribution every month. That is equivalent to a 3.8% annual yield. $10,000 in this stock would deliver $31.70 every month.

The Netherlands is an ideal multi-family market, because there is limited housing supply and very resilient rental demand. This has been supporting strong organic rental rate growth. Likewise, the REIT has been acquiring high-quality apartments across the Netherland’s top cities.

This should help fuel high single-digit/low-teens cash flow growth this year. That could also translate into further dividend growth this year. Despite superior growth and fundamentals, European Residential is still one of the cheapest apartment REIT stocks on the TSX. Consequently, it is a great bargain today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown owns DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT and European Residential REIT. The Motley Fool recommends DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT and PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION.

More on Dividend Stocks

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

3 RRSP Assets to Accelerate the Growth of Your Nest Egg

| Adam Othman

One of the first rules of investing is to start as early as you can. When you are in your …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Cash Dividends vs. DRIP: 2 Different Approaches to Passive Income

| Adam Othman

There are a lot of different ways to start a passive income. The more capital you have, the more “passive-income-creation” …

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Easily Make $266 in Tax-Free Passive Income Each Month With These TSX Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

The steep rise in unemployment rates at the start of 2020 brought forward the fickle nature of the global economy. …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

1 Passive Income Stock That Could Surge in 2022

| Joey Frenette

Passive income stocks may very well be one of the better ways to fight off inflation these days. Undoubtedly, dividends …

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Very Long Term

| Chris MacDonald

Those looking to buy top-notch dividend stocks want a few things. Of course, solid fundamentals and cash flow generation are …

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Earn up to 6.3% Passive Income From 2 Stocks With Economic Moats

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX isn’t off to a great start in 2022. However, it’s still the best marketplace to earn passive income …

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning: How to Beat Your Neighbour’s Retirement Fund by $643,314

| Kay Ng

Retirement planning is easier said than done. It involves updates and changes to your retirement plan as your life changes. …

Read more »

edit Taxes CRA
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Make $350 Each Month Tax Free in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

A key feature of the TFSA, or Tax-Free Savings Account, is its flexibility. You can use the registered account to …

Read more »