Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Nutrien: A Value Stock to Load Up on Amid Rising Inflation

Nutrien: A Value Stock to Load Up on Amid Rising Inflation

Here’s why Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) is a top value stock long-term investors looking for commodities exposure should consider.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.

Image source: Getty Images

Inflation is a big deal. We’re now seeing inflation at its highest level in four decades, spurring concerns around interest rates. For many investors, this means shifting one’s focus away from finding the best growth stock in the market to the best value stock. On the TSX, Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) remains a top pick of mine in this regard.

Nutrien focuses on producing a range of agricultural inputs such as phosphate, potash, sulphate, and nitrogen products. That said, this company has extended its reach into various retail, financial, and technology products tied to the agricultural space. Accordingly, I view Nutrien as a defensive growth stock, with the valuation of what many would call a value stock (18 times earnings is more than reasonable for a company with this existing profile).

Let’s dive into why Nutrien could be a top value stock to consider right now.

Positive fundamentals make Nutrien a value stock to consider

One of the key reasons I like Nutrien’s value proposition is the company’s fundamentals. From a business model standpoint, there’s not a lot that’s necessarily attractive about fertilizer and agricultural inputs. That said, this sector is extremely stable, supported by strong long-term growth trends.

Nutrien is among the world’s largest producers of agricultural inputs such as potash. With prices for these goods rising incredibly of late due to inflation concerns, Nutrien stock has turned out to be an excellent inflation hedge.

Over the long term, I expect this company’s fundamentals will continue to reflect broader global economic and population growth metrics. Accordingly, those looking for a reasonable defensive long-term hold have a great option in Nutrien right now.

Inflation hedges are hard to come by

I think it’s worth harping on the inflation hedge aspect of Nutrien’s business model for a second. Rising inflation generally hurts most companies selling products, as their input costs rise. For producers of those inputs, rising prices can be a very good thing.

The commodities sector is one that’s vastly underperformed the market for most of the past decade. There’s been little reprieve for investors who have stayed steadfast with Nutrien. However, the tides are turning, as investors look for inflation hedges.

As far as commodity producers go, Nutrien remains a top value stock I think is worth a buy right now.

Bottom line

A company’s valuation isn’t everything. However, in the context of the macro environment, I think Nutrien’s valuation of 18 times earnings is dirt cheap, for the portfolio protection this stock provides.

Those looking for defensiveness and near-term portfolio stability may want to consider adding some commodities exposure right now. In this sector, Nutrien is a great option to consider.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien Ltd.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

4 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Motley Fool investors have likely been looking at the TSX today in utter shock. We thought 2022 was off to …

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Dividend Stocks

Buy Alert: 2 EV Stocks With Lavish Return Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Conventional or gas-powered vehicles could be off the road sooner than expected. The increasing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles …

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Defensive Growth Stocks to Buy to Battle Rising Rates

| Chris MacDonald

Surging inflation has led to expectations of rising rates. In fact, these expectations have begun to pick up, with many …

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Generating passive income is good for everybody. Earning a little extra money each month that can go towards meeting your …

Read more »

food restaurants
Dividend Stocks

Restaurant Brands Stock Yields 3.7%: Should You Buy?

| Kay Ng

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) just reported its fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year 2021 results on Tuesday. The dividend stock popped about …

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Commodities Stocks to Hold if Oil Prices Fall

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Oil is the most in-demand commodity in 2022 following a catastrophic collapse in 2020. Because of the sector’s remarkable rebound …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend-Paying ETFs for Inflation Protection

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Inflation protection is the call of the times, given the 5.1% Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading in January. According to …

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Income Seekers: 2 Safe Stocks for $5,000 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income seekers have been looking to dividend stocks a lot lately. This comes mainly from the risks in the …

Read more »