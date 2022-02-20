Home » Investing » Is Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Still Undervalued Enough to Be Attractive?

Is Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Still Undervalued Enough to Be Attractive?

Canadian e-commerce stocks have been slumping for months now, and the top player might have just hit the valuation sweet spot for most investors.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian tech sector has fallen over 25% since its September 2021 peak, and Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is leading the downward charge. The e-commerce giant has seen its market value slashed almost by half (47% drop) and has only recently started to stabilize.

It’s also more attractively valued than it has been in years.

Shopify valuation

Even though the price-to-book ratio is still 9.9 and EV-to-sales ratio is about 25.1, the valuation is astonishingly low compared to its former numbers, as evident by the price-to-earnings ratio of about 33.1 times. This valuation and a massive 47% discount almost make Shopify a must-buy right now.

However, such a drop in a company that has proven its mettle as one of the best growth stocks of the last decade can be quite alarming for potential investors. Even though it’s not fundamentally undervalued, the term can be applied if we compare it against the company’s past valuations.

The future

The overall tech selloff that has caused the NASDAQ to drop by 10% didn’t start till December, so it can’t be considered a specific trigger, but it certainly didn’t help. And while Lightspeed‘s massive fall may have contributed to the investor fear of e-commerce stocks, it started two months earlier.

There were other factors as well, like relatively paced revenue growth projections. But these trends and patterns point towards saturation and more realistic growth, unlike the exponential one the platform has enjoyed so far — not a long-term decline.

And now that the investors have seen how far Shopify can go, the stock has a very realistic chance of reaching or even beating that growth peak. The company’s recent partnership with China’s JD.com is a step in the right direction as far as organic growth is concerned. The deal is beneficial for both companies, as Shopify gains access to a massive new market and JD.com becomes more “international.”

Q4 2021 earnings

The company just recently announced its earnings, and even though they’re not as strong compared to the company’s previous year’s earnings, it’s better than the investors’ estimate. It grew its revenue by 41% compared to Q4 2020, and even though the merchant recurring revenue hasn’t grown as rapidly as before, it’s still up, which is a positive sign in a post-pandemic market.

The gross merchant value also grew by a decent margin (31%). Overall, the growth looks healthy. The numbers are in the company’s favour, and though they might not have smashed speculations and expectations, they are decent enough to start a bull run.

The investors may not come flocking in, as they did during earlier growth phases, and the growth might be slower compared to its former pace, but buying now or waiting for another dip is significantly better than disregarding this opportunity altogether.

Foolish takeaway

Shopify is still undervalued enough to be attractive and might become even more so if it dips further, despite the strong earnings. But if it’s the signal to a recovery-fueled growth run, you may consider buying now before the discount tag starts getting lighter.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends JD.com and Lightspeed Commerce.

More on Tech Stocks

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

3 Speculative Growth Stocks to Put on the Watchlist During This Downturn

| Chris MacDonald

Growth stocks are companies that will likely grow their earnings and sales faster than the market average. The Toronto Stock …

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged 207 points on February 17. Russia-Ukraine fears have been reinvigorated in the latter half of …

Read more »

Caution, careful
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock in Turmoil: Should You Buy the Dip or Bail Out?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock was in a world of pain this past week, with shares nosediving over 26% in just two …

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Is it a Buy After Falling 50%?

| Kay Ng

As of writing, Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has fallen 18% on Wednesday after reporting its fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year 2021 results. …

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks I’m Buying Over Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Today

| Robin Brown

Just this week, Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) once again experienced another crushing drawdown of about 20%. It has been a tough go …

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: It’s Not Time to Sell in Panic

| Jitendra Parashar

The shares of Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) continue to tumble this year. At the time of writing, its TSX-listed stock was hovering …

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

These 2 Top TSX Stocks Could Be Value Traps

| Vineet Kulkarni

You might be seeing a bunch of potential investing opportunities after a decent correction of late. Some high-growth tech TSX …

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Tech Stocks

Why You Should Buy Shopify and Lightspeed Stock Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

The selloff in the market has led to a significant compression in the valuation of several high-growth TSX stocks, creating …

Read more »