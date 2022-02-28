Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, February 28

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, February 28

TSX stocks might remain highly volatile in the coming days, as investors continue to watch the latest updates related to the Ukraine crisis.

TSX Today

The equities market showcased surprising strength on Friday, despite the worries related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The TSX Composite Index jumped by 344 points, or 1.7%, to 21,106, posting its second-biggest single-day gains in 2022 so far. Shares across industries staged a sharp recovery, which was mainly led by financials, energy, basic materials, and healthcare sectors.

Despite a weak pending home sales data from the U.S. market, better-than-expected durable goods orders release and corporate earnings seemingly added optimism.

Top TSX movers and active stock

The shares of Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE)(NYSE:BTE) popped by more than 14% in the last session to $5.71 per share, making it the top gainer for the day on the TSX Composite benchmark. The sharp gains in its stock came a day after the company released its Q4 and full-year 2021 financial results. While Baytex Energy’s revenue in the fourth quarter nearly doubled from a year ago to $452.3 million, its adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share crushed Street analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.12 per share by a massive margin.

Advantage Energy, Interfor, Lion Electric, Turquoise Hill Resources, and Equinox Gold were also among the top TSX performers on February 25, as they jumped by at least 6% each.

On the flip side, CCL Industries, Stantec, and K92 Mining fell by more than 3% each, making them the worst-performing shares on the index.

Based on their daily trade volume, Baytex Energy, Manulife Financial, Suncor Energy, and Crescent Point Energy were the most active stocks. More than 20 million shares of Baytex Energy changed hands on the exchange Friday.

TSX today

Most commodities were edging higher early Monday morning, which could help most Canadian energy and mining stocks open slightly higher today. However, stocks might remain highly volatile in the coming days, as investors continue to watch the latest updates related to the Ukraine crisis.

While no major economic releases are due today, investors will eye on the upcoming corporate earnings this week — especially from the banking sector.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends CCL INDUSTRIES INC., CL. B, NV. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

