Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Passive Income: 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks for the Long Run

Passive Income: 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks for the Long Run

Times are uncertain, but here are three defensive passive-income stocks any Canadian can just buy and hold without worry for the long run.

Posted by Robin Brown Published
| More on:
funds, money, nest egg

Image source: Getty Images

In times of uncertainty, defensive passive-income stocks tend to outperform. Reliable dividend stocks present a great way to collect a cash reward, even if the overall stock market is declining. While I am a growth-focused investor, I always like to allocate a long-term portion of my investment portfolio to defensive dividend stocks.

That way, if the market takes a downward turn (like it has lately), I can still collect a nice stream of dividend returns. Likewise, defensive stocks often act counter to the market, so the potential for capital upside is there as well. If you are looking for some bond-like security, but with a better yield, here are three passive-income stocks to just buy and hold for the long term.

TD Bank: A great stock for growing passive-income streams

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) has been a great Canadian stock for growing streams of passive income. Over the past 10 years, it has grown its dividend by a compounded average annual rate of 9.6%. Last year alone, it increased its dividend by 13.9%! This passive-income stock only offers a 3.4% dividend yield today. Fortunately, its dividend-growth profile makes up for this.

TD’s stock is up 6% this year. However, the stock recently pulled back after it announced plans to expand further in the United States. It plans to acquire First Horizon for US$13.4 billion. Certainly, that is a hefty price tag. However, TD has proven itself effective at growing market share on the U.S. East Coast. The acquisition would make TD the sixth-largest bank in America.

Given TD’s strong balance sheet after the pandemic, this seems to be an attractive investment and a solid way to deploy its excess capital. All in all, the recent dip presents an attractive entry point.

Fortis: A shelter in the storm

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) has also recently pulled back, and it is presenting an attractive entry point. While Fortis is not a fast-growing company, it has a long history of delivering for passive-income investors. There are very few stocks in North America that have raised their dividends annually for close to 50 years. Well, Fortis has. It has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years. I don’t see signs of this trend stopping.

It operates essential power and natural gas transmission utilities across North America. These are vital, essential services, so Fortis captures a reliable baseline of cash flows. The company continues to invest in its utilities. It believes it can grow its rate base and cash flows by about 6% annually for the next three to four years. Chances are good that its dividend will grow at that rate as well. For a very low-risk, bond-like stock, Fortis presents a decent 3.6% dividend yield today.

Brookfield Renewables: A passive-income stock with long-term growth

With the onset of European conflict, concerns about energy security have risen. One Canadian passive-income stock that can help to offset these concerns is Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP). It is one of the largest pure-play renewable power stocks in the world.

It owns a large portfolio of very consistent, hydro power assets. However, it has a fast-growing development pipeline of wind, solar, battery, and distributed generation assets. Brookfield is positioning itself to be a key renewable power development partner with governments and corporations across the world.

Today, this passive-income stock pays a 3.5% dividend yield. It has grown that divided by around 5.7% every year. For passive income and a large growth opportunity, Brookfield Renewables is a solid stock to buy and hold for the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown owns Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Buy Guide: 2 Stocks to Maximize Your Tax Savings

| Adam Othman

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) could be considered the best registered investment account available to Canadians due to the tax savings …

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

Invest Now for a Huge Passive-Income Stream

| Demetris Afxentiou

Generating a healthy passive-income stream takes a lot of patience. The temptation to buy a shiny growth stock at the …

Read more »

green energy
Dividend Stocks

The Renewable Energy Stocks Your Portfolio Needs

| Demetris Afxentiou

If there’s one thing that has become incredibly obvious from watching the volatility over the past week, it’s that, as …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With the U.S. and European countries announcing lower-than-expected sanctions, the S&P/TSX Composite Index bounced back strongly to close the week …

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid the Ukraine Crisis

| Jitendra Parashar

As the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine is keeping investors on their toes, the global stock market remains extremely volatile. …

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Passive Income? Try These 2 Top TSX Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

How investors choose to allocate capital within their portfolio can determine their long-term returns over time. Of course, there are …

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

Start Investing With $100: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

Investing in stocks doesn’t require large investments to start with. Even a small but regular investment of $100 can help …

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Collect Passive Income: $6.34/Day With These 2 Stocks

| Adam Othman

Earning passive income can serve anyone well. Whether you need some additional cash to cater to a few monthly expenses …

Read more »