Home » Investing » When Should You Sell a Losing Stock?

When Should You Sell a Losing Stock?

As long-term investors, we want to commit to stocks for years. However, you have to recognize when it hasn’t worked out and it’s time to sell the stock.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
Clock pointing towards a 'sell' signal

Image source: Getty Images.

Often one of the biggest mistakes that investors will make is holding onto a stock for too long after the investment clearly hasn’t worked out. Holding onto a stock hoping for it to appreciate back to the price you bought it for is usually driven by emotion, something we as investors need to avoid. So it’s crucial that when you have a losing stock, you know when to double down and invest more, but also when to cut your losses and sell.

Not only can holding onto an underperforming stock continue to lose you money if it falls even further in price, but even if it trades flat, you’ll be underperforming several other stocks and opportunities that you could have reinvested that money into.

An excellent example of this is Air Canada stock. While it hasn’t declined that much over the last year, it hasn’t gained in value either. I warned of this a little over a year ago and instead recommended investors forget Air Canada and buy a stock with potential now, such as Freehold Royalties.

when to sell stock

And as you can see, over the last year, while Air Canada stock has continued to trade flat, and actually lost investors some value, Freehold has earned a total return for investors of 125%.

So here’s how to decide when to sell and move on from a losing stock in your portfolio.

When to sell a losing stock

Typically, you’ll want to abandon an investment idea and sell your stock when the situation changes significantly, or your original investment idea hasn’t worked out. When you originally bought the stock, there was likely a reason you did it.

Consider what has happened in the meantime. If the circumstances in the industry have changed, or if the company has been unable to execute on goals, you’ll want to re-evaluate your investment and potentially decide to sell the stock. If something different has happened, such as the pandemic impacting it, and it’s significant enough to impact the strategy considerably, it’s likely worth selling.

Sometimes unfortunate things happen. That’s why we diversify our portfolio. But more often than not, it’s much better to cut your losses quickly than to hold on for months or even years and hope for a stock to recover.

Investors still holding BlackBerry, for example, after last year’s massive rally may want to sell. The stock was already highly speculative last year, plus it faces heavy competition in the tech space. In addition, there are plenty of other tech stocks that not only trade cheap but offer a better opportunity for growth.

Bottom line

Investors need to exercise discipline at all times. It’s crucial we do our best not to let emotions drive decisions. At the same time, we don’t want to hold on to poor-performing stocks, we also don’t want to sell high-quality stocks just because they are down slightly, out of fear of larger losses.

You shouldn’t sell every stock that underperforms or experiences a dip. You need to decide which stocks are the highest quality to know when to abandon an idea and when to double down and use the dip as an opportunity to buy more of the stocks you truly believe in.

If you can do this, stay disciplined, and keep a long-term mindset, cutting your losses and riding your winners, you’ll maximize the long-term growth potential of your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa owns FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. The Motley Fool recommends FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Stocks for Beginners

Travel Is Returning: Buy Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock?

| Adam Othman

Air travel is not exactly back to normal, but by the end of the year, it'll be relatively closer to…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 3 Tips to Improve Your Odds of Making More Money

| Kay Ng

Investing involves dividing your excess cash into different investments. Here's how you can make more money in stock investing.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Stocks for Beginners

Passive Income: Here’s When I’d Buy These Popular Dividend Stocks

| Kay Ng

Dividend stocks are great for passive income with little work from interested investors. However, take care not to overpay for…

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

Top Pick: 1 Growth Stock Grew Net Income by 8,733%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A leading global children's entertainment company should be a top pick of growth investors due to its impressive financial results…

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Stocks for Beginners

Low-Risk Investors: Buy These Bond ETFs for Stability

| Tony Dong

Bonds are still an integral part of a diversified, safe investment portfolio. Here's why.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

TSX 60 vs TSX Composite: Which Is Better for Canadian Investors?

| Tony Dong

Looking to invest in the Canadian stock market? Here's which index you should pick.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

3 BlackRock ETFs to Buy in 2022

| Tony Dong

Investors looking to buy-and-hold for the long term should consider replacing some of their stock picks with these ETFs.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Higher Interest Rates: 2 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now!

| Daniel Da Costa

As interest rates begin to move higher for the first time in years, here are two of the best stocks…

Read more »