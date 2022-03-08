Home » Investing » 3 Reasons This Is the Best Time to Start Investing

3 Reasons This Is the Best Time to Start Investing

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and other beaten-down stocks are the best ones to get started with.

Posted by Vishesh Raisinghani Published
| More on:
clock time

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market is prone to boom and bust cycles. After a dramatic boom in 2020 and 2021, stocks have been declining precipitously in 2022. The ongoing energy crisis, rising interest rates, war in Eastern Europe, and uncertainties about the pandemic are all pushing stock prices lower. In fact, Canada’s most valuable company has lost roughly two-thirds of its value since November. 

Severe market corrections are unsettling. Even the most experienced investors can’t predict the near-term outlook when the global economy is on the verge of chaos. Nevertheless, I believe such market conditions are the best time to get started. Here’s why beginner investors should jump in now while the market is still deeply red. 

Valuations

As an investor, the only risk that matters is the risk of losing money. Buying an asset that sheds billions in value is usually the worst-case scenario. 

However, if the asset has already shed billions in value, it doesn’t have much room to go lower. Let’s take Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) as an example. During the height of the pandemic, the online shopping boom created tremendous excitement about this stock. Unsurprisingly, the valuation surged. 

By mid-2020, Shopify stock was trading at 60 times sales per share! To put that into context, stocks traditionally trade at five to 10 times sales. Shopify stock was worth $2,140 by 2021. Since then, it has declined by 67% and is now trading at $690. The price-to-sales ratio has declined to 15. That means the valuation is aligned with the rest of the market and there isn’t much room to drop further. 

Lower valuations mean lower risk. If you’re a beginner, this is a favourable environment to make your first investment. 

Expectations

Stock prices are a game of expectations. The price today reflects the expected growth or challenges of tomorrow. Once those expectations have been met, the market prices in a new set of expectations. 

So, all the prices today reflect concerns about Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, rising food costs, uncertainties about interest rates and oil prices. If you wait for the outcomes of these trends, it’ll be too late. As an investor, you need to make a calculated guess and make a move now, based on your expectations. 

In general, I believe an optimistic outlook is usually the best way to invest. The global stock market has lived through multiple pandemics, inflationary cycles and even world wars in the past. Through it all, stocks have steadily appreciated. Betting on growth, human ingenuity, and peace is usually the best strategy, in my view. 

Experience

Long-term investors eventually need to experience multiple boom and bust cycles. Over the course of a decade, the economic landscape and stock market could change beyond recognition. 

This is why it’s better to start during the rare bear markets. Experiencing volatility, lower prices, and cheaper valuations sets you up for better success over the long term. In fact, investing during a correction improves your long-term rate of compounding. 

Bottom line

All things considered, 2022 could be the best year for you to make your first investment. Good luck!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani owns Shopify. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify.

More on Investing

healthcare pharma
Coronavirus

Why Viemed Healthcare Surged 21% on Tuesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Viemed (TSX:VMD)(NASDAQ:VMD) stock climbed 21%, as the company reported record-setting earnings and a share-repurchase program.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy as Russia-Ukraine War Intensifies

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Amid the rising volatility due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, these three dividend stocks can fortify your portfolio.

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap Growth Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

The selloff in market has created a solid opportunity for investors to accumulate these high-growth stocks at a reasonable price.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Why Galaxy Digital Stock Fell 11% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Galaxy Digital stock (TSX:GLXY) fell over 11% on Monday as the invasion of Ukraine sent cryptocurrency prices to lows not…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Oil Price Hits $130: What Comes Next?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Oil prices are at record highs, and energy stocks like Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) could provide cover.

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: These 3 Energy Stocks Are SOARING Right Now!

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock is one great way to play the oil rally.

Read more »

Business people standing near houses models
Dividend Stocks

Housing Market: Sales Dropped but Average Price Climbed 27.7%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The affordability crisis worsened last month as home prices reached a new all-time high despite the pullback in demand.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Dividend Stocks: Earn Growing Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

While the risk around the world continues to heat up, these two dividend stocks are some of the best investments…

Read more »