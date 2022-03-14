Home » Investing » Where to Invest Right Now

Where to Invest Right Now

Market volatility remains a concern for many investors. Here are some viable areas to help investors decide where to invest right now.

Posted by Demetris Afxentiou Published
| More on:
think thought consider

Image source: Getty Images

Is your portfolio diversified? The unfolding events in Europe are having a lasting effect in multiple areas of the market. This volatility has some investors scrambling to determine where to invest right now.

Fortunately, the market has plenty of defensive, if not lucrative options to consider. Here’s a look at some of them.

Forget oil. Renewable energy is where to invest right now

Oil prices have surged during the past few months. In fact, the price at the pump has nearly doubled since the pandemic started. This not only puts a strain on everyone’s finances, but it also causes more volatility in the overall market.

This is where a stock like TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) comes into play. TransAlta is a renewable energy company with assets located across the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Those renewable facilities also encompass solar, wind, hydro, and natural gas elements, making the company a diversified pick.

The necessity that TransAlta provides makes it a great long-term pick. That model also provides a recurring revenue stream, and by extension, an appetizing monthly dividend.

This factor alone makes the company an ideal candidate for investors wondering where to invest right now.

More importantly, the renewable aspect of TransAlta makes it immune to much of the volatility we’ve seen in the market. This puts the company in a competitive advantage over its fossil-fuel-burning peers. Traditional utilities are already saddled with massive transitional costs to get to renewables.

Banking on a recovery, pocketing the growth

When it comes to viable investment options, investors wondering where to invest right now should consider Canada’s big banks. In fact, it would be hard to mention any list of stellar investments without mentioning at least one of the banks.

That stock to consider would be Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM). CIBC is neither the largest nor most well-known of Canada’s big banks, but it is a stellar investment option.

In recent years CIBC has bolstered its portfolio by expanding its footprint in the U.S. market. That expansion, coupled with superb growth in Canada has led to the stock soaring to new highs. By way of example, pre-pandemic CIBC traded near $100. As of the time of writing, the stock is hovering just over $158 per share.

That performance has been so good in fact that during the most recent quarterly update, CIBC noted it was looking to do a 2-for-1 stock split. While stock splits don’t add value, they do attract investments from smaller value-based investors.

Throw in a juicy 4% dividend and CIBC at any price is a great buy for any portfolio.

Line your portfolio with gold

When volatility hits, investors tend to seek the safety of precious metals. This has been the case going back for millennia. It’s no surprise then that precious metal prices have crept upwards in recent months.

That surge has taken miners up for the ride, and that’s precisely why investors looking where to invest right now should look at Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM)(NYSE:WPM).

Wheaton isn’t a miner, but rather a streamer. Streamers are lower-risk companies that provide upfront financing to traditional miners. In exchange for that financial injection, streamers get to purchase some of the metals from the mine at highly discounted rates.

Given the surge in precious metal prices, Wheaton is one stock that could see huge gains. Keep in mind that streamers that purchase discounted precious metals (at a rate of near US$400 per ounce of gold), sell those metals at the current market rate (which is north of US$2,000 per ounce).

This factor alone makes Wheaton a good option to consider adding to your portfolio. Throw in the performance-based dividend which currently returns a yield of 1.26% and you have a well-diversified pick for any portfolio.

Final thoughts on where to invest right now

No stock is without risk, and that includes the three stocks noted above. Fortunately, the trio above are well-positioned in segments of their respective markets. As such, one or more of them would do well as part of any well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Dividend Stocks

Why Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) Is an Excellent Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy growth prospects, stable cash flows, attractive valuation, and high dividend yield, Algonquin Power & Utilities could be…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

The Best TSX Dividend Stocks With Yields of at Least 5%

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have well-protected and high yields of at least 5%.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks With Incredible Value (and Dividends) to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) and Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) are two top TSX stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $11.11 Every Single Day

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA investors can earn more than $10 per day by purchasing high-yield dividend stocks and holding them in their investment…

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Outside the Tech Sector to Buy Today

| Jed Lloren

Tech stocks have been struggling to keep pace with the market this year. Which three stocks should you buy instead?

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

Retire Early: These 2 TSX Stocks Are Attractive Again!

| Kay Ng

Buy these solid growth stocks during corrections now to book substantial gains on rallies to help advance your retirement plan!

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Passive Income? Here Are 3 Great Options

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top passive-income stocks I think are worth considering for more than their dividend yields in this environment.

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

2 Bank Stocks to Buy if Mortgages Skyrocket

| Adam Othman

Rising mortgage rates after the Bank of Canada introduces more interest rate hikes could mean great news for investors who…

Read more »